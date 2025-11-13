Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) – the CBUAE in partnership with the Arab Monetary Fund and the World Bank – will host the MENA Leaders’ Summit on Financial Inclusion 2025. Taking place in Abu Dhabi on 17–18 November 2025, the summit will be held under the theme “Shaping Regional and Global Agendas”.

Held for the first time in the UAE, the summit underscores the country’s commitment to driving the global agenda for financial inclusion and financial health and well-being and reinforces its position as a leading international financial hub. The event will also feature the official launch of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, highlighting the UAE’s leadership in developing more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.

The MENA Financial Inclusion Leaders’ Summit aims to consolidate the efforts of policymakers, regulatory authorities and leaders from the global financial sector to jointly establish a shared vision from Abu Dhabi that promotes financial inclusion and financial health at both regional and international levels.

The summit will work on fostering impactful partnerships to advance progress in areas such as digital innovation, consumer protection, gender equality and financial wellbeing. Furthermore, the event will align national and regional priorities with global development agendas, enhance knowledge exchange, and promote cooperation. This will serve to ensure more equitable access to financial services and the development of inclusive, responsible, and sustainable financial regulations.

Participants will include ministers, central bank governors, heads of financial regulatory and supervisory authorities in the MENA region, along with the office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). Also attending are senior representatives from international and regional organisations, and officials from global development institutions including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). These will be joined by CEOs of financial institutions and fintech companies, alongside experts and specialists from across the region and beyond.

The two-day agenda features high-level panel discussions addressing critical topics such as the expansion of digital financial services, women’s financial health and economic empowerment, and financial literacy. A dedicated “Next Generation Forum for Financial Inclusion – Connecting Innovation, Knowledge, and Trust” will explore forward-looking policies and leadership in the financial sector. Global experts will deliver presentations on innovation, financial culture, and building trust, in front of an audience of more than 200 senior financial sector representatives from fintech firms, business accelerators, innovation hubs, and government entities.

The summit will also witness the announcement of several major national and international initiatives designed to enhance financial inclusion, digital transformation, and sustainable development, including:

The official launch of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2026–2030, a comprehensive roadmap empowering all members of society to access financial services fairly and securely.

The presentation of the Arab regional edition of the Global Findex Database, tracking progress on financial inclusion and supporting evidence-based policymaking to develop more inclusive and resilient regulations.

The announcement of the UAE’s award to host Global Money Week 2026, an annual global awareness-raising campaign driving financial knowledge and skills in young people.

At the conclusion of the summit, the “Abu Dhabi Principles for Digital Financial Inclusion” will be issued led by the Arab Monetary Fund with the support of the CBUAE and the World Bank. This declaration will outline shared commitments, policy priorities, and practical recommendations to strengthen inclusive finance across the MENA region.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “The Central Bank’s hosting of the MENA Financial Inclusion Leaders’ Summit demonstrates the UAE’s visionary leadership, delivering upon its commitment to building an advanced and inclusive financial sector. Through this summit, we aim to establish a new benchmark originating from the UAE to promote financial inclusion regionally and globally, and to advance efforts toward more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem.”

H.E. added: “Amid rapid global economic transformations, strengthening financial inclusion has become a strategic priority to drive greater financial stability and sustainable development. The Central Bank continues to intensify its efforts to develop policies and practices that ensure financial access for all segments of society. We look forward to the summit delivering impactful outcomes that drive innovation, enhance economic integration across the region and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global financial hub.”