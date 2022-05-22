Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing event featured blockbuster bouts as part of emirate’s Summer Like You Mean It campaign

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Boxing Unity Event on Saturday night proved to be a big hit with fight fans, as some of the biggest names of the boxing and MMA worlds, including Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva, clashed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather delivered a blockbuster performance while taking on ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore in eight rounds – entertaining fans till the very last second of the high-octane match. A jubilant crowd cheered on MMA legend Anderson Silva, Badou Jack and Delfine Persoon as they claimed their victories at one of the biggest spectacles of Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar this year.

The Abu Dhabi Boxing Unity Event saw two homegrown fighters Hany Atiyo and Bruno Machado compete with Badou Jack and Anderson Silva respectively while they represented the UAE – drawing epic support from an adrenaline fuelled crowd.

Held as part of Abu Dhabi’s Summer Like You Mean It campaign, the action-packed fight night was organised at the electrifying venue on Yas Island, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading sports tourism destination.

Abu Dhabi has built up a world-class reputation in recent years for hosting high profile international sporting events, including UFC Fight Island in 2020 and 2021, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, and the Indian Premier League, and the World T20 Cricket Championship.

As part of its five-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), Abu Dhabi will also be the first in the region to host the highly anticipated NBA pre-season games taking place this October.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com