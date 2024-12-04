Bitcoin MENA 2024, supported by leading industry players including Binance, M2, eToro, and OP_NET.

Abu Dhabi cements its role as a global Bitcoin hub, with favourable regulations attracting top investors and innovators worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the countdown to Bitcoin MENA 2024 continues, the Middle East’s premier Bitcoin event promises groundbreaking discussions and unmatched networking opportunities this December in Abu Dhabi. The conference is set to deliver an unforgettable experience featuring renowned speakers and immersive stage experiences.

Organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc., Bitcoin MENA 2024 will take place on 9-10 December at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. Poised to be the region's largest event of its kind, it will feature industry-defining discussions on investment trends, blockchain advancements, Bitcoin mining developments, and financial growth strategies.

The event will feature major speakers, including Eric Trump, prominent business leader and son of U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, as a headliner. Other notable speakers include Saifedean Ammous, CEO of Saifedean.com and author of The Bitcoin Standard, and Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism. Changpeng Zhao ("CZ"), Founder of Giggle Academy, will also provide insights into leveraging education and technology within the Bitcoin space.

Additionally, David Bailey, Co-founder & CEO of BTC Inc., will provide perspectives on Bitcoin's future trajectory and its role in shaping the financial landscape. Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet, will focus on strategic developments in Bitcoin investment and infrastructure. Yoni Assia, Co-Founder & CEO of eToro, will highlight the democratization of finance through Bitcoin and its influence on global markets. Abdulla Aldhaheri, a representative from The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, will showcase regional initiatives in blockchain adoption and innovation.

Attendees at Bitcoin MENA can explore a variety of expertly curated stages, each offering unique perspectives on Bitcoin and blockchain innovation:

The Nakamoto Stage:

The main stage for high-profile keynotes, featuring globally renowned speakers, breaking announcements, and discussions on Bitcoin’s macroeconomic impact. Expect electric moments as thought leaders chart the course for Bitcoin’s future.

Focused on the technical aspects of Bitcoin, this stage will host developers, technologists, and innovators who will share cutting-edge advancements in Bitcoin and open-source contributions.

Delve deep into the world of Bitcoin mining with insights into technological advancements, environmental impact, and the role of mining in securing the Bitcoin network.

A hub for business leaders and entrepreneurs, this stage offers sessions on Bitcoin’s role in disrupting traditional industries, with actionable strategies for navigating the Bitcoin economy.

An exclusive area designed for VIP attendees to network with top investors, influencers, and policymakers in a relaxed, upscale setting.

With the support of major players like Binance, eToro, M2 and OP_NET on board, Bitcoin MENA 2024 promises to deliver an event filled with cutting-edge insights, high-profile networking opportunities, and forward-looking solutions in the global Bitcoin space.

The event is designed for individuals, businesses, and institutions looking to deepen their engagement with Bitcoin and capitalise on the industry’s vast potential.

For more information and to register for Bitcoin MENA 2024, visit https://b.tc/conference/mena

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and Bitcoin 2025 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2024).