The Start-Up City Pitch Competition, supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, spotlighted transformative solutions, awarding AED 50,000 to Vecros for its groundbreaking Spatial-AI-powered drones

Big 5 Global will return with its 46th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 27 November in 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 45th edition of Big 5 Global, co-located with LiveableCitiesX, Future FM, and GeoWorld, concluded with unprecedented success at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 26 to 29 November 2024. Under the support of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event welcomed 85,000 attendees from across the globe, marking a significant milestone in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region's construction and urban development landscape.

A global platform for collaboration

The event’s remarkable 75% year-on-year increase in international attendance solidified its reputation as the ultimate meeting point for the construction and urban development sectors. Speaking on the successful 45th edition, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events, said: “The phenomenal growth in international participation underscores the value Big 5 Global delivers to stakeholders from over 165 countries. This incredible achievement and the successful wrap up of our inaugural events, LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld, highlights the event’s critical role in driving collaboration at a time when the MEASA region is witnessing an unparalleled construction boom.”

This year Big 5 Global welcomed over 25 country pavilions, offering a rich showcase of innovation, technology and expertise from around the world. Country pavilions from Germany, India, Italy, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, China the USA, and more highlighted global innovation and expertise, promoting collaboration, knowledge exchange and business growth to drive impactful partnerships.

Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, emphasized the impact on Bahraini businesses: “The Bahraini companies’ participation at Big 5 Global exhibition was a great success with the degree of exposure, networking, knowledge sharing and partnerships signed within the growing construction industry. This is a testament to the quality and potential of Bahraini businesses to grow and expand, competing not only locally but also on a regional and global scale.”

Highlighting Greece’s significant presence, H.E. Kostas Fragkogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, noted: “I had the opportunity to tour Big 5 Global where more than 40 of Greece's most important construction companies and eight startup businesses were present, showcasing innovative solutions and services for key stages of construction. The exhibitors expressed their enthusiasm for Big 5 Global, viewing it as a gateway between East and West and a fertile ground for creating synergies, expanding businesses, and achieving success. I want to extend warm congratulations to Enterprise Greece and the Embassy of Greece in the UAE for their excellent organization of the Greek participation in the event.” On his first visit to Big 5 Global, H.E. Fragkogiannis was also accompanied by H.E. Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of Greece in the UAE.

Similarly, Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Middle East, reiterated the importance of the event for French companies: "The Middle East’s unprecedented construction boom, driven by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, presents a unique opportunity for collaboration between French and regional stakeholders. At Big 5 Global, the French Pavilion highlighted groundbreaking technologies and eco-friendly materials designed to support the MENA region’s dynamic growth.”

Additionally, strategic summits at Big 5 Global, LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld hosted over 400 speakers from 28 countries, with over 85% being new voices this year, providing fresh insights and perspectives on critical issues shaping the urban development and construction sector.

Spotlight on innovation at Start-up City

Innovation took centre stage at Big 5 Global with the Start-Up City Pitch Competition, supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. Showcasing groundbreaking solutions that reshape the construction industry, the pitch competition crowned winners for their role in reshaping traditional practices in the construction sector.

The competition winners, awarded by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, included Vecros securing first place and a prize of AED 50,000 for its Spatial-AI-powered drones designed for construction and other industries. In second place, Ailytics earned AED 30,000 for its AI-powered video surveillance systems (VSS) that enhance safety and boost productivity. Nirwana claimed third place with a prize of AED 20,000 for its generative AI tool that personalizes interior spaces. Simultaneously, Vecros was also awarded Big 5 Global prize, which included a bespoke marketing package valued at $25,000.

The success of the competition underscores the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of digital sectors and advancing Dubai’s journey towards its ambitious future as a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Industry highlights and partnerships

Big 5 Global witnessed significant industry milestones and partnerships as exhibitors showcased groundbreaking innovations, signed strategic agreements and introduced cutting-edge technologies.

At the event, Liebherr Middle East held a landmark handover ceremony, delivering the HS 8130.1 Heavy Duty Cycle crane to NMDC Group. Known for its versatility, the crane is ideal for dynamic soil compaction and dredging projects, highlighting its role in large-scale infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Falcon Motors secured the exclusive UAE dealership for XCMG, the world’s third-largest construction machinery company. XCMG’s cutting-edge fleet, including the world’s heaviest wheeled crane and electric mining trucks, represents a leap forward in sustainable construction technology.

Another exhibitor, Würth Group, a global leader in fastening and assembly materials launched its new division Würth Construction Gulf at the event. Through this initiative the company aims to revolutionize the construction sector in the Middle East with innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions, aligned with Dubai’s 2040 vision for urban development.

These achievements demonstrate how Big 5 Global continues to bridge the gap between global expertise and regional ambitions, driving progress in the construction and urban development sectors.

Looking ahead to 2025

As Big 5 Global expands its footprint, anticipation builds for next year’s edition, scheduled from 24 to 27 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Commenting on the future, Heijmans concluded: “We’re excited to build on this year’s success by facilitating even greater business activities and partnerships. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements as we prepare for another extraordinary edition of Big 5 Global.”