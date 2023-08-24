On 28 June, industry professionals gathered at the Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya to collaborate and share best practices relating to Helicopter Emergency Medical Services, Customer Support and Services, Training and Bell’s number one priority, Safety. Led by Lynette Loosen, Bell’s regional sales manager, Africa & Middle East, the Symposium included Bell customers, advocates and industry sector experts.

Jason Quisling, senior vice president of Flight Operations and AirCom at Air Methods, and operator of Bell platforms configured for HEMS, gave the keynote speech giving valuable insights into safety in helicopter air ambulances and how vertical flight solutions lead to better patient outcomes, cut rapid response times and help to ensure valuable healthcare is accessible to people wherever they are located. He also stressed how HEMS configurations go way beyond simply transporting patients but include vital onboard lifesaving equipment and medical supplies that can reach patients and treat them where they are.

HEMS Key Segment Specialist, Steve Soliz, Lt Col (R) USAF Reserves, EMS Solutions MBA, also represented Bell by sharing his experience as a HEMS mission expert. “HEMS operations are now more capable than ever of offering critical patient care in remote locations – which makes healthcare more accessible to more people – a critical and essential service in the vast continent of Africa. This symposium was a great opportunity to discuss requirements and other safety topics in relation to aviation,” said Soliz.

Harry Vergis, Flight Safety Officer for the Bell Training Academy (BTA) presented on the Academy’s best practices and how Bell builds safety in each aspect of our flight processes. Africair Inc., Bell’s authorized Independent Representative in East Africa, and Africair Helicopter Support Limited (AHSL), Bell’s authorized Customer Support Facility based in Ruiru, Kenya, also provided insights on their service offerings to our customers.

Additional discussions touched on Bell’s global aftermarket support and services, as well as Bell’s impressive product range and recent program updates.

Bell continuously promotes safety across the globe and explores new ways to bring regional partners together for insightful, meaningful discussions. Connecting with Eastern African customers and industry influencers and taking in their experiences with Bell aircraft enables Bell to provide the best products, services, and support to this part of the world. The Bell Team looks forward to the continuation of our customer interface, support and driving a strong culture of safety within the region.

-Ends-

For more information about Bell, visit the website.

Press Contact

Ulla Al Jabri

ulla@performancecomms.com

Alexis Baird

kbaird@bellflight.com