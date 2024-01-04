DUBAI – Momentum is building for Gulf Print & Pack 2024, the leading print technology trade show in MENA for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs) which starts next week (9 January) at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a packed three days of the latest innovations and technologies in the print and package industries.

With commercial print revenues in the MENA region growing at 8.7% year-on-year against just 1% globally, expectations are high for the fourteenth edition of the show. This year’s edition will see over 250 exhibitors from over 20 countries including UAE, the Far East, India, South Asia, Brazil, Eurasia, Central and Eastern Europe, UK and Egypt showcase innovative machinery, materials and software.

Among the visitors will be key buyers responsible for printing educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally printed textiles and display graphics, from a wide range of business sectors.

Barry Killengrey, Gulf Print & Pack event director, commented: “We are ready to welcome leading MENA print and pack suppliers and buyers to Gulf Print & Pack 2024 next week. They will get to experience the latest equipment, materials and solutions at first hand from across conventional and digital printing, as the print and package industry moves into a new era characterised by greater sustainability.”

Among the global industry leaders due to participate at Gulf Print & Pack 2024 are Heidelberg showcasing its new Versafire product range capable of printing banners up to 1,260mm and printing on paper media from 40 to 470g/m2 duplex. Suppliers of new labelling equipment include Konica Minolta showing its AccurioLabel 400 toner-based digital label press, printing at speeds up to 39.9 m/min CMYK and now with the option to add white.

Khaled Joundi, Zone Business Director, BOBST Middle East – Dubai said: “BOBST is pleased to announce its participation in Gulf Print & Pack, a prestigious platform that serves as a showcase for the latest breakthroughs in printing and packaging technologies in the Middle East. Where BOBST introduces its Label Solutions, a comprehensive suite tailored to the specific needs of different applications.

“BOBST has a wide range of highly automated presses, carefully designed to integrate automation, digitalization, and connectivity. This strategic approach aligns seamlessly with the sustainability-driven demands of a rapidly evolving marketplace. Our product range covers a spectrum of technologies, from inline flexo to all-digital inkjet and all-in-one solutions, covering printing, enhancement and finishing processes. Our offering also includes the integration of BOBST's proprietary inline quality control system. By presenting converters with the ideal solution for each application, we enable them to navigate the landscape of printing possibilities.”

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will also provide multiple opportunities for industry professionals to build new professional connections, and strengthen existing ones, with a myriad of networking opportunities over the three days.

Jade Grace, managing director, Gulf Print & Pack said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Dubai World Trade Centre for the fourteenth edition of Gulf Print & Pack. We can promise visitors an exciting show across three action packed days, everything from the latest developments in wide format printing and converting to key technologies that are reshaping the label and package printing industry across flexo, digital and hybrid printing, plus much more from over 250 of the world’s leading industry suppliers.

“Gulf Print & Pack is also known for showcasing the latest innovations within the commercial printing industry– whether that is book printing, transactional print, retail POS, direct mail, corrugated or fabric printing.

The show enables labels and package printing suppliers to come together with the suppliers of the commercial printing industry to demonstrate how the fusion of all these technologies can work together. It truly is a unique proposition. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the show next week.”

Labels and Labeling magazine will be the Principal Sponsor for the 2024 edition of Gulf Print & Pack, with Konica Minolta, Mood Group and Afra supporting as Associate Sponsors.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.gulfprintpack.com/



For further information please contact:

Corinne Lavictoire, Senior Communications Executive, Labelexpo Global Series, email: pr@labelexpo.com

Ben Bladon, Associate Director, Four Agency, email: ben.bladon@four.agency

About Gulf Print & Pack

Gulf Print & Pack is the leading print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs). The show brings together PSP’s, commercial and packaging printers, designers and print buyers from across the MENA region. Visitors to the show print educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics. Exhibitors use the show to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software launches to an audience that comes to buy.