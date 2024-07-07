An opportunity to exchange expertise among specialists and community members in tourism and investment fields

Plans to create an integrated city in Al Ain to be announced during the forum

Investment in arts and entertainment, attracting filmmakers to benefit from the city’s landmarks

Al Ain's entitlement to the title "Gulf Tourism Capital" and efforts to maintain it

Discussion on establishing tech centers and business incubators to support startups in the tech field

Al Ain, UAE: A press conference was held yesterday morning at ADNEC Centre Al Ain to announce the launch of the first edition of the Al Ain Tourism and Investment Forum, scheduled for September 25. This prominent event will take place in Al Ain, following its selection as the "Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025". The event will serve as a significant platform for exchanging ideas and fostering cooperation among various stakeholders in the tourism and investment sectors locally and regionally.

The press conference was attended by several officials from Al Ain City, who came to learn about the details of the upcoming forum, along with a group of media professionals and social media influencers interested in tourism and investment. The conference included a review of the forum's objectives, key events, and planned activities, as well as participating countries. The press conference also featured important discussions among attendees regarding Al Ain, its investment requirements, and attractions for investors and tourists.

The press conference began at 3 PM with a speech by Sameh Abdalla, CEO of SAS, the event organizer. He said: “Al Ain is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the United Arab Emirates, known for its UNESCO-listed historical sites, stunning natural attractions, mild winter climate, security, and provision of services according to the highest standards. This path was laid out by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, and followed by his children and grandchildren, the sheikhs of the UAE, may God protect them."

He added: "The government of the UAE, led by its rulers and at the forefront His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, works on developing infrastructure and enhancing tourism and investment services. The government adopts major projects and implements encouraging policies to attract both investors and tourists, thereby strengthening Al Ain’s position as a distinguished destination in the region. These efforts have culminated in its recognition as the 'Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025'."

In conclusion, he explained: "The Al Ain Tourism and Investment Forum will be an exceptional opportunity to exchange ideas and expertise among experts, specialists, and civil society members in the fields of tourism and investment, presenting innovative visions that contribute to the development of this vital sector. We hope it will help build bridges of cooperation and successful partnerships among the various stakeholders."

Economist Dr. Abdullah Jad Allah said: "When we talk about Al Ain, we are talking about one of the most beautiful tourist and heritage cities in the UAE. Its location distinguishes it from other cities as it is the city of oases, beloved by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, and the birthplace of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him."

He added: "In addition to its tourist and heritage significance within the state and neighboring countries, Al Ain also possesses stunning natural beauty that enchants its visitors, residents, and inhabitants. I am happy to participate in the forum that aims to develop tourist sites and attract the largest number of investors to enhance tourism in Al Ain. There is also a tendency among investors to promote medical tourism due to its environment and nature."

Sam Emanuel, an investor in the state, said: "We came to Al Ain a short while ago after achieving several successes in Dubai, driven by the stability, security, and safety within the state, which encouraged us to increase our investments and invite many other investors. As for Al Ain, it is indeed a beautiful city that must be invested in more, especially in the tourism sector due to its excellent climate in both summer and winter. There are actual steps to establish several projects that will serve the tourism sector, which we will announce during the first edition of the forum. We look forward to seeing you again during the unveiling of these projects."

Chinese investor Esther Angelina said: "Recently, our attention turned to Al Ain for investment, and we indeed experienced its distinction and uniqueness with its stunning nature and attractive investment climate. It is a top-tier tourist city, which led to our decision to establish an integrated city with Chinese investments on Al Ain's land. We are now here at the press conference to announce our participation in the forum where all details of this city will be revealed."

At the end of the press conference, a dialogue session was held between the media, Al Ain residents, and Emirati and foreign investors. The session concluded that the city indeed needs many tourism and investment projects that will attract many more tourists, especially from Oman. The necessary requirements include a comprehensive car market, investment in sustainable agriculture and agri-tech, the establishment of tech centers and business incubators to support startups and entrepreneurs in the technology field, investment in arts and entertainment, and showcasing Al Ain’s beautiful and natural sites. Additionally, inviting investors in this field, including local and international film and drama producers, is essential.

The dialogue session was followed by a media tour for several journalists and social media influencers to various heritage and tourist sites in Al Ain, including Al Muwaiji Palace and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa House, accompanied by tour guides from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.