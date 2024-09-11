Amateur golfers will compete for the ultimate opportunity to play with some of the game’s biggest stars at the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge series is set to tee-off again, offering golfers from across the UAE a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to play alongside some of the sport’s most legendary names during the prestigious DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am, taking place in Dubai this November.

The annual competition – previously dubbed the ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ – is open to all golfers who hold an Official Club Handicap recognized by the Emirates Golf Federation (maximum 28 for men and juniors and 36 for ladies). It has given over 36 amateur golfers the unbelievable experience to play alongside some of their most treasured sporting heroes including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, and last year’s DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard, since its launch in 2011.

Eight participating golf clubs across the Emirates will now hold qualifying tournaments from 8th September until 20th October, with the winning three males, females and juniors securing their place in the Grand Final at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday 2nd November 2024. The overall male, female, and junior winner will then receive a highly sought after spot to play in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am which will be held on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Tuesday 12th November 2024.

"We’re thrilled to kick off the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge, as golf clubs across the Emirates get ready for an exciting 2024 edition. This competition is a golden opportunity for amateur golfers to play shoulder to shoulder with the sport’s biggest stars,” said Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour.

He added: “Competitions like these turn dreams into reality for sports fans. We’re incredibly thankful to the qualifying golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation, who help make this fantastic local golf initiative possible. To all the talented amateurs out there – get involved and it could be you teeing off!”

The DP World Tour Championship sees the top 50 players on the DP World Tour’s

Race to Dubai competing to be named Champion and to lift the Harry Vardon trophy. This year’s tournament will take place from the 14th – 17th November on the Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Tickets for the event are now available now.

To find out more or to register interest in taking part in the DP World Tour Championship Pro Am Challenge, get in touch with your local participating golf club today.

List of clubs taking part in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Competition:

Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth) Dubai Sunday September 8 Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club Al Ain Saturday October 5 Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire) Dubai Saturday October 5 Dubai Creek Golf Club & Yacht Club Dubai Sunday October 6 Al Hamra Golf Club Ras Al Khaimah Sunday October 6 Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Abu Dhabi Saturday October 12 Yas Links Abu Dhabi Saturday October 12 Emirates Golf Club Dubai Sunday October 13 Abu Dhabi Golf Club Abu Dhabi Sunday October 20

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.

Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.

Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.

Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the China Golf Association (CGA), Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.



We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17).

The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.