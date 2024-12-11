Dubai - UAE: Al-Huda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) successfully concluded the Global Islamic FinTech Forum 2024 on December 09 - 10, 2024 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This landmark event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, policymakers, scholars, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in Islamic FinTech and its transformative potential.

The forum featured a series of engaging panel discussions, insightful keynote speeches, and interactive workshops. Renowned experts from around the globe shared their knowledge and expertise on a wide range of topics, including digital Islamic banking, Shariah-compliant FinTech solutions, blockchain technology, Islamic crowdfunding, and regulatory frameworks.

One of the key highlights of the event was the opportunity for attendees to network with industry peers, investors, and regulators. The forum provided a platform for building valuable relationships and exploring potential collaborations.

Mr. Zubair Mughal, CEO of Al-Huda CIBE, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the forum, emphasizing the growing importance of Islamic FinTech in addressing global challenges and promoting economic growth. He further highlighted the convergence of Islamic finance and FinTech as a paradigm shift for financial inclusion. He stressed the need for continued innovation and collaboration to unlock the full potential of Islamic FinTech.

H.E. Mohamad Hussain Sherif, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives, emphasized the potential of Islamic fintech to drive economic growth and financial inclusion in the Maldives. He highlighted the country's commitment to leveraging technology to create a more sustainable and equitable financial system. Ambassador Sherif further urged attendees to collaborate and innovate to shape the future of Islamic FinTech.

Al-Huda CIBE remains committed to fostering innovation and driving the growth of Islamic fintech through such initiatives. The Global Islamic FinTech Forum 2024 has solidified its position as a premier platform for the Islamic FinTech community.

