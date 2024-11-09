The 11th edition of the conference running alongside the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair has brought the best minds in library management and academia to discuss the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into educational institutions

Sharjah: The 11th edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference is underway at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The two-day conference, taking place on 9 and 10 November, has brought together more than 400 library professionals, educators and technology enthusiasts to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and library sciences.

Ahmed Al Ameri: In Sharjah, all roads lead to the library

Welcoming visitors and praising the partnership with the ALA, Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), stated: “Once again we are amidst leading library professionals from around the world, and this gathering reflects our shared vision to strengthen cooperation between libraries in Sharjah and the world, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. We believe that any nation or civilisation seeking to change its destiny should start with the library. Libraries are not merely repositories of books; they are spaces where we come together, where we understand the present, and where we shape the future. In Sharjah, all roads lead to the library.”

Highlighting the need to integrate new and rapidly evolving technologies into libraries, he added: “In light of rapid technological advancement, our conference underscores the role of artificial intelligence in libraries and its interaction with this technology. We have programmes focused on innovation and integrating AI in managing knowledge resources in libraries, keeping pace with new technologies and the evolving needs of the public. We look forward to the ideas that will emerge here, and we firmly believe that cooperation among libraries is essential in addressing all aspects of sustainable development. We renew our commitment to creating an environment that fosters reading and transforms libraries into dynamic centres where everyone has access to knowledge. Sharjah is the only place outside the United States to host this event for the 11th consecutive year, with the American Library Association (ALA).”

‘AI, like fire, requires us to wield it responsibly’

In his keynote address on Integrating AI into Library Services and Advancing AI Literacy, Dr Leo S. Lo, Dean of the University of New Mexico and President of the Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL), outlined his vision for AI as a foundational technology for libraries and educational institutions, comparing it to other transformative inventions like fire and electricity. He remarked that AI, much like these groundbreaking inventions, has sparked both excitement and concern, adding, “AI, like fire, requires us to wield it responsibly, acknowledging both its power and its perils. As fire transformed civilisation with warmth, cooking, and light, it also brought new risks. AI is no different; it has the potential to transform education, but only if we approach it thoughtfully and ethically.”

Lo stressed that educators must be provided training on the key components of AI literacy, including technical knowledge, ethical awareness, critical thinking, practical skills, and an understanding of AI’s societal impact.

20 specialised discussions and debates to pave the future of the global library industry

Officially commencing after a full day of pre-conference workshops, the conference features diverse discussions on a wide range of topics pertinent to shaping a robust future for libraries worldwide.

The conference’s discussions commenced with a thought-provoking session, ‘Building News Literacy: Lessons for Teaching Critical Thinking Skills in School Libraries’. Speakers Tom Bober, School Librarian and District Library Coordinator for the School District of Clayton, Missouri, US, discussed simple and effective approaches to bring new literacy skills into school libraries at every grade level and explored how current technologies impact how news is created and consumed.

Another discussion, ‘Reimagining Library Access and Support with Conversational AI’, brought leading minds from the UAE onto the stage to explore the innovative use of conversational AI in libraries, including the development of Aisha, an AI-powered chatbot at Zayed University Library, UAE.

The conference’s agenda of promoting AI literacy exemplifies the Sharjah Book Authority's commitment to the evolving role of libraries and education in a digital world. “AI is here to stay,” Lo said, adding, “Our responsibility is not only to adapt but to lead in harnessing this technology for the betterment of society.”

With over 20 sessions spread across two days, the Library Conference underscores the commitment to setting essential AI competencies for library professionals nationwide. Library and academic professionals from across the globe are participating in the ongoing ACRL discussions, contributing to a shared vision for responsible AI integration.

The two-day conference offers an excellent opportunity for librarians, educators, students, and enthusiasts to learn, network, and upskill on new technology.