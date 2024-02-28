Manama – Arabian Gulf University: His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), praised the efforts of the State of Kuwait in supporting the university since its inception over four decades ago.

During a celebration of Kuwaiti National Day, Dr Al Fuhaid highlighted the long-standing relationship between the university and Kuwait, commending Kuwait's support for the university's educational and scientific projects. He expressed pride in the Kuwaiti students studying in various departments in AGU, totalling 580 students, as well as the 1930 Kuwaiti graduates from the university.

Dr Al Fuhaid extended his congratulations to His Highness Shaikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and the people of Kuwait on their National Day, praying for the security and stability of Kuwait and other GCC states. Furthermore, the President acknowledged Kuwait’s contributions to the university and its belief in higher education’s role in societal development.

The ceremony featured a recitation of the Qur'an, a speech by a Kuwaiti student, and a poem expressing love for Kuwait by a faculty member. Kuwaiti students showcased an art exhibition depicting Kuwait’s history, present, culture, and traditions, including a tribute to Kuwaiti martyrs.

Dr Al Fuhaid also appreciated Kuwait’s support for an academic chair in microbiology and immunology, dedicated to the late Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The event highlighted Kuwait's achievements and prominent position on regional and international levels, attributed to its leadership and people’s efforts.