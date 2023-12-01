Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, will participate at the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC - COP28. The summit, taking place in the UAE from 30 November to 12 December 2023, will see ADNIC showcase its commitment to sustainability at its dedicated stand in the Green Zone.



ADNIC’s stand will spotlight the company’s green initiatives and provide insights into its sustainability agenda and objectives.



Recognising the environmental challenges facing our planet, ADNIC has actively formed meaningful partnerships to foster a sustainable future for generations to come, aligning with the UAE's journey towards achieving net-zero emissions.



Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said: “COP28 is a pivotal moment in the world’s ongoing commitment to address climate change. Our participation is a testament to ADNIC’s commitment to actively engaging in crucial discussion and shaping a more sustainable future, and affirms our role as a leader both locally and abroad in the field of insurance for both corporations and individuals. We embrace our role as a socially conscious company and we will continue to set the pace for sustainable insurance, supporting the UAE’s ambitious goals beyond the summit’s closing, which is a goal shared by governmental entities, private sectors, and individuals in the country.”



Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said: “As a leading insurer in the UAE, we are committed to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our business and understand that sustainability is not just an option, it's an imperative. We are aligned with the government’s vision for 2050 and are dedicated to playing our part in achieving it.”



In a significant move last month, ADNIC signed the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge, further embedding sustainable practices into its operations and inspiring customers and partners to embrace sustainable action. ADNIC has also forged numerous sustainability-focused partnerships, including a renewed collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF to support their mission of building a future where people and nature thrive.



ADNIC's participation at COP28 underscores its active contribution to supporting the UAE in its ambitious agenda for climate change mitigation.



