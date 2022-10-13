BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has inaugurated the ‘International Conference on Maritime, Humanitarian and Agro Food Supply Chains and Logistics’, at the American University of Beirut (AUB) with the participation of academics, experts and businessmen from Lebanon, Jordan, France, and Belgium.

The Conference was organized by the AUB with the aim of launching the Master's "Global Supply Chain Management Program" through Erasmus+ Program, which is funded by the European Union.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of TAG.Global, took part in the Conference, along with Princess Sumaya University for Technology from Jordan, the American University of Beirut and Saint Joseph University from Lebanon, KEDGE Business School from France and the University of Antwerp from Belgium.

In his digitally delivered speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the President of the American University of Beirut, Dr. Fadlo Khuri, expressing his pride in being an AUB (1960) graduate, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated: “In 2012 and while on the board of experts of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the subject of Supply Chain was discussed. At that time, we had our perceptions and recommendations fully supported. But we are now in the year 2022 where new facts have emerged, particularly the sanctions. In the year 2012, we were enjoying the great blessing of a uniformed sanction system that was implemented only by the WTO. Today, we are in a different situation as we need to revisit the program on the basis of the facts that require a system capable of providing a national security for the community, particularly in Food Supply today, side by side with medical and technological education”

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh suggested redesigning the launched program to address the choice between Global Supply Chain Management, which is disrupted by sanctions and the National Needs Dictates.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh concluded by saying “I want you to reconsider the program with the view of debating how we can proceed in this Global Supply Chain Management processes under the current system of unilateral sanctions that was started by the US. Significantly, it is being implemented worldwide by countersanctions and it is disrupting the flow of goods and services throughout the world. I humbly claim that it will take us like 8 – 10 years to be able to live again under a new world order where we can claim that we have the ability to enjoy the wonderful profits and the wonderful life of smooth Supply Chain Management”.

The conference was attended by Dr. Luai Jraisat, TAG.Global’s associate professor of marketing and supply chain management and coordinator of the project, and Mr. Mamoun Abu Al-Sebaa, TAGUCI assistant dean for management and external relations represented Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College of Innovation.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is a University College specialized in applied business and information technology. It is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

The Erasmus+ Program is the EU's program in education and training fields that highly acknowledges the importance of the international approach adopted by the European Union in all fields, especially in higher education. The Program draws on the experience and success of the European Union's higher education programs and supports the international exchange of students, professors and administrators with a view of sharing experiences and best practices.

-Ends-