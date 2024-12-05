The ICASF ‘24 will witness the announcement of the winning researchers in the ‘Conference Best Research Paper’

The conference will feature seven engaging panel discussions and 11 tracks

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to host its 2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2024 (ICASF ‘24), taking place from December 11 to 12, 2024, at the Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi. Aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Goals (SDGs), the two-day conference, themed ‘Innovation and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Futures,’ received 720 submissions, 330 of which will be presented in 52 parallel sessions across 11 tracks.

The conference will convene over 65 keynote speakers, panelists from national and international organizations and universities including ministers, diplomats, high-profile academics, researchers, industry experts and policymakers from over 90 countries. The speakers will tackle the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in addressing critical sustainability challenges and shaping resilient, future-ready communities.

The event will feature seven engaging panel discussions, including, ‘AI-Driven Innovation: Pioneering Sustainability in the Digital Transformation Era,’ ‘Empowering Inclusion and Change through Innovation: Aligning Higher Education with SDGs in the Digital Transformation Era,’ and ‘Driving Change: Innovation in Humanitarian, Anti-Poverty solutions, Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility, for Sustainable futures,’ as well as ‘Empowering Women in the Digital Age: Challenges and Opportunities,’ ‘Navigating Finance and Audit for ESG in the Era of Innovation and Digital Transformation,’ ‘Driving Sustainability: The Impact of International University Rankings on Institutional Strategies and Practices,’ and ‘Data Science for Sustainability.’

The conference will feature 52 parallel sessions across 11 tracks, covering a wide range of topics, including digital innovation in science, engineering, and business; advancements in AI, green IT, and data science for sustainability; and the impact of digital transformation in law, health, and education. Attendees will also explore sustainable project management, corporate social responsibility, and innovative solutions to address poverty. A special focus will highlight the financial implications of innovation and opportunities for early-career researchers.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Conference Advisor, said: “The ICASF ’24 represents our commitment to fostering innovation and addressing the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. This conference exemplifies our role as an academic hub for global collaboration, bringing together visionaries to catalyze impactful change and contribute to a resilient and sustainable future.”

ICASF ’24 will recognize groundbreaking research through the ‘Conference Best Research Paper’ awards spotlighting contributions in areas such as digital-driven innovation, green technologies, sustainable education, AI advancements and corporate social responsibility in the digital age.

Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost of Academic Projects at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Conference Chair, said: “At ADU, we believe in empowering our students and communities to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. By hosting ICASF ’24, we not only contribute to the UAE’s leadership in sustainable development but also ignite a global dialogue on transforming digital advancements into actionable, sustainable solutions.”

Furthermore, the ICASF ‘24 will feature two dynamic sessions, ‘The launch of the Arab Universities for Climate Change Knowledge Network (AUCCKN)’ and ‘The ADU-Liwa Global Collaborative Research and Innovation Program.’ Additionally, submitted research papers will have the opportunity to be published in more than 14 Scopus-indexed journals in Q1 and Q2.

During the conference, ADU will forge four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with strategic partners. These agreements will foster knowledge exchange, advance collaborative research and provide professional certification opportunities for students.

Organized by ADU, the event is sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent, Adeeb Group, Inovartic Investment, and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, in collaboration with key partners such as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), UAE Internal Auditors Association, in addition to HUAWEI, ANXINSEC, the Association of Arab Universities, and leading universities worldwide.

To learn more about the conference, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/adu-icasf

