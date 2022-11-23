Abu Dhabi, UAE: In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi (ADDED), Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and ebay, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) held an awareness seminar titled "Grow your Business Globally with ebay" to support entrepreneurs and SMEs based in Abu Dhabi to grow and expand their e-commerce businesses.

The seminar comes in line with the Chamber's efforts in supporting the growth of the private sector, including SMEs and startups, by providing businesses with the necessary guidance and skills. In doing so, Abu Dhabi Chamber plays a vital role in strengthening local and foreign trade exchange in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and driving economic growth.

The seminar tackled essential topics, which include sharing the unique benefits of ebay's growth program, providing personal support, training, customized business plan, and various financial benefits.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: "Abu Dhabi Chamber ensures providing the necessary support and guidance to drive the development of startups and SMEs and introduce them to different investment opportunities, which plays a key role in driving the growth of the private sector. Holding this seminar, in partnership with ADDED, Khalifa Fund, and ebay, reflects our efforts to develop a diversified economy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by supporting the growth of the e-commerce industry, which supports us in achieving sustainable economic development."

Her Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, said “It was my utmost pleasure to further our collaborations with ebay, who are an existing partner of the e-Empower program, where collectively we have provided the capacity for Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs to expand on their global exportation abilities.

Partnering with industry-leading businesses supports Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurial ecosystem and gives our startups and SMEs the resources, knowledge, and insights to maximize their growth potential and unlock a wider, international audience."

Her Excellency added: "I'd like to extend my gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for making today's collaborative event possible."

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director SMEs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said “Abu Dhabi has nurtured a supportive business environment, and an entrepreneurial mindset, and we support mSMEs and start-ups as drivers of a vibrant, private sector-led, knowledge based, and innovation-driven economy”.

“The business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi generates ample opportunities for mSMEs, enabling them to reach their full potential and expand regionally and globally. We are keen to work closely with best-in-class partners to support aspiring mSMEs to benefit from Abu Dhabi’s attributes to grow their businesses and thrive in the digital and globalised economy,” Mrs. Mouza Al Nasri added.

The seminar covered topics on export and growth potential on ebay, ebay's growth program, and its benefits for Abu Dhabi Chamber's SME members.

Ms. Jenny Hui, General Manager, Global Emerging markets at ebay, said "We are very happy to support small and medium businesses in the United Arab Emirates, one of the top markets in our region. Many UAE businesses are successfully selling on ebay, and an item from the UAE is sold on ebay every 2 minutes. This is our team's first visit to the UAE, and we are excited and honored to cooperate with our dear partners, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Khalifa Fund, together helping many more local businesses to take their business global, with unique support and benefits from ebay."

Additional program advantages include access to tools and solutions to reach global markets, which support expanding the participant's businesses. The program also provides access to active users on ebay to support entrepreneurs and SMEs who are keen to expand their reach to other global markets.

-Ends-