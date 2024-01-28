Muscat: In line with the International Day of Education, and in celebration of a profound impact on more than 25,000 participants over its 14 years of operation, Outward Bound Oman hosted a special event focusing on the role of experiential learning in achieving national SDGs.

The event welcomed a team of experts from KPMG, who presented a detailed overview showcasing the impact of Outward Bound Oman courses, following a dynamic panel discussion on how Experiential Learning drives progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The panel consisted of HH Sayyid Dr Fahad Bin Al Julanda Al Said, the Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, HE Professor Abdullah Ambusaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, Dr Manal Al Khanbashi, the Head of Research and Project Development team at Oman Implementation & Follow-up Unit (OVIFU), and Mohammed Al Zadjali, the COO of Outward Bound Oman.

During the event, KPMG presented the result of a comprehensive social study about Outward Bound Oman courses, which mapped the outcomes into 5 personality traits of the beneficiaries which was experienced through challenging outdoor experiential courses, Character Development, Employability, Physical, Social and Mental wellbeing, Building Resilience, and Relationship with Environment. The study concluded that every 1 OMR invested in Outward Bound Oman programs has created 10.5 OMR of Social Value.

The panel discussion on the other end focused on how experiential learning is addressed and incorporated on different educational institutes in Oman, as well as it’s contribution to Oman’s long-term vision for sustainable development set out in Oman’s Vision 2040.

Richard Lewis, the newly appointed Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman stated that

“This event was not only a celebration of shared accomplishments but also an opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to those who have been instrumental in our endeavors. The Outward-Bound principles we uphold, coupled with the generous support from organizations such as KPMG, have allowed us to articulate our social return on investment.

Our vision goes beyond the boundaries of experiential learning; it is rooted in a commitment to advance the prosperity of the Sultanate of Oman. We see ourselves as dynamic forces for positive transformation, aiming to uplift lives and communities through innovative and inclusive initiatives.

The outstanding support from KPMG has enabled us to detail the impact we've made, and we are proud to be steadfast ambassadors of experiential learning, contributing significantly to Oman's sustainable growth. Our dedication to championing the youth of Oman is unwavering, and through the principles of Outward Bound, we strive to make a lasting impact on individuals and organizations alike.”

Commenting on KPMG’s involvement, Kenneth MacFarlane, Managing Partner of KPMG in Oman, said "KPMG is honored to contribute insights to Outward Bound Oman's impactful journey. Our comprehensive social study reveals the profound impact of experiential learning, translating every 1 OMR invested into Outward Bound Oman programs into an impressive 10.5 OMR of Social Value. Together, we champion sustainable growth and empower the youth of Oman towards a transformative future."

Since May 2009, when it was first established in Oman by Founding Partners Dentons, Shell and Suhail Bahwan, Outward Bound Oman has now trained in excess of 25,000 people and created full time jobs for more than 40 talented young Omanis. From humble beginnings, with the generous support of His Majesty’s Government and the private sector Outward Bound has grown rapidly in Oman to become a national asset in developing the national talent of Oman in line with Oman Vision 2040.

