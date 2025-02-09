Doha – Entering its fifth year, the annual “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” (QEF), held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, will take place from May 20-22, 2025 in Doha. This year’s Forum, held under the theme ‘The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy’, will once again convene Heads of State, influential government officials, international CEOs and investors in Doha, to create an international platform for meaningful deal-making conversations and connections.

As 2025 marks the final stretch towards the 2030 national visions of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain, QEF will focus on how strategic decisions in the Gulf are influencing global economic trends. At a time of shifting geopolitical alliances and economic uncertainty, this year’s Forum will explore the next phase of regional transformation and its impact on global markets.

Discussions at QEF will revolve around the following thematic areas:

Geopolitics, Globalization & Trade

GCC economies are rewriting the rules of global trade and investment with ambitious national visions and development strategies. Discussions will explore how the final stages of these economic transformations will progress in the face of regional security pressures and a new policy environment in the United States.

Energy Supplies & Security

The Forum will host high-energy conversations with the power brokers setting our global relationship with oil, gas and the long-term transition to renewables.

Technology Hype & Reality

Artificial intelligence has become the dominant buzzword of the era, but separating hype from reality is essential. Conversations will examine how AI applications are delivering tangible benefits today and explore where AI-native startups are set to disrupt entire industries.

Business & Investment Outlook

The biggest names in global business and investment will share insights on how they are achieving market-beating growth while sidestepping the major hurdles facing the global economy.

Sports & Entertainment

Sports investing used to be a play-thing for the super-rich. Now it’s a serious asset class attracting big money from hard-nosed investors. Players, leagues, owners and investors reveal the next wave of disruption poised to hit this multi-trillion dollar industry.

Confirmed speakers include HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder & CEO, KBW Ventures; Huda Al-Lawati, Founder & CEO, Aliph Capital; Henadi Al-Saleh, Chairperson, Agility; Samia Bouazza, Group CEO & Managing Director, Multiply Group; Mathieu Chabran, Co-founder, Tikehau Capital; William E. Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic; Goodwin Gaw, Chairman, Managing Principal, Member of Investment Committee & Co-Founder, Gaw Capital; Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO, Virgin Australia; Markus Krebber, CEO, RWE AG; Ryan M. Lance, Chairman & CEO, ConocoPhillips; Tope Lawani, Managing Partner, Helios Investment Partners; Chee Koon Lee, Group CEO, CapitaLand Investment Ltd.; Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment; Rajeev Misra, CEO & Co-Founder, One Investment Management; David H. Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), Partner, Chairman of the Global Institute, KKR; with more to follow.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said “As we approach the fifth edition of QEF, we’re seeing the Gulf’s economic transformation reach a pivotal moment. With national visions approaching key milestones and global markets in flux, the conversations we’ll have in Doha will be more important than ever. This Forum remains a key global platform for leaders to come together to discuss, debate and define what's next for business and investment worldwide.”



Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Since its inception, ‘the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’ has been a cornerstone for global dialogue, where pivotal decisions influence the future of the economy. With 2030 on the horizon, regional countries continue striving toward their national aspirations, while the world stands at a crossroads of shifting markets, evolving policies, and new economic realities. This Forum is where leaders can come together to navigate complexity, forge new strategies, and shape what comes next. In Qatar, we look forward to facilitating these critical discussions.”

Produced by Bloomberg Live Experiences and editorially programmed by Bloomberg News, the Forum will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg TV and bloomberg.com.

Additional speaker and agenda details for the “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” will be announced at a later date. For more information and to register interest, please visit QatarEconomicForum.com.

