Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – To ensure a smooth travel experience in December, Etihad Airways is advising travellers to use its new Early Check-In facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport and will be rewarding guests who do so with 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

With the capital city hosting the Formula 1 season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, schools breaking for the end-of-year holidays, and more people regaining their confidence to travel, December 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest months since the pandemic began.

As a result, Etihad Airways is anticipating a high number of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport this weekend and throughout the rest of December, and urges travellers to follow the below tips to have a smooth journey and avoid queues at the airport.

Early Check-in: Until 31 December, guests can use Etihad’s Early Check-In facility to check-in from 24 hours up to 8 hours before their flight. One person can check-in and drop off bags on behalf of all family members travelling together but must present the relevant COVID-19 travel documents for the whole group. The early check-in desk is open from 9am to 4am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three. Guests using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark.

Arrive at the airport early: Travellers who are not able to use the Early Check-In facility, should check-in online and arrive early to complete the airport formalities. During peak times, check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure for non-US flights and two hours before departure for US flights. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Get Verified to Fly: Travellers can visit ‘Manage my booking’ on etihad.com to upload their COVID-19 travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place. Approved passengers can use fast-track ‘Verified to Fly’ desks at the airport, or the self-service kiosks.

Check the flight timing and departure terminal: Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests travelling on select flights. Please check the latest information on etihad.com or the Etihad app.

