Dubai, United Arab Emirates: EQUALIZE, a brand-new F&B concept is officially opening its doors at Dubai’s premier adrenaline-fueled facilities, Skydive Dubai (currently operational) and Deep Dive Dubai (open to public mid Dec onwards). The brand, developed by the creatives behind RAW Coffee Company, in partnership with Shamal Holding, has been designed specifically for these two iconic locations.

The EQUALIZE Café, located on the 1st floor of Skydive Dubai, is a vibrant café that caters to adventure seekers, where they can enjoy a cup of fresh coffee and a light meal while enjoying incredible views. The café menu focuses on scrumptious international dishes such as, granola and acai bowls, quiches, pumpernickel and bagels, fresh salads, poke bowls, beef tartar, homemade focaccia sandwiches, cakes, cookies, and a selection of pastries. These delicious bites can be paired with sublime coffee, teas, smoothies and matcha’s. The venue has indoor seating for 80 guests and an additional 80 seats on the outdoor deck, open to public from 8am to 6pm (closed on Wednesdays).

EQUALIZE Restaurant offers guests visiting Deep Dive Dubai a seated underground dining experience. The restaurant aims to maintain an equilibrium between the stunning modern space, natural light, and the visual impact of the underwater diving environment. Led by RAW’s newly appointed head chef, Bojan Cirjanic, the EQUALIZE team promises to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience, focused on premium quality ingredients, providing fresh flavorsome food to fuel the body. The restaurant is set to open on 20th December and will be operational six days a week from 9am to 8pm (closed on Mondays).

Kim Thompson, Owner and Managing Director said “To be able to create a fresh new brand and concept for UAE’s key destination venues is certainly another milestone for us at RAW. We are extremely excited and are looking forward to executing operations at both venues. While both café and restaurant have their own personality and clientele, the DNA remains the same; incorporating values of precision and a balance of flavors.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding commented, “As an investor across a portfolio of selected businesses, we curate businesses, ideas and assets that are planned, managed, and designed to cultivate the extraordinary, enriching people’s lives. We’re delighted to welcome EQUALIZE to Skydive Dubai and Deep Dive Dubai, both firmly established on Dubai’s bucket list, providing our guests with the very best food and beverage options to further enhance their experience.

“We are proudly Dubai-born and have been supporting and consulting many successful café restaurant brands around the city throughout our 15 years of local experience. Thus, when this opportunity came our way, we were honored and humbled to take this on and partner with Shamal Holding at these incredible locations.”, added, Matt Toogood, Owner and CEO at RAW Coffee Company.

About RAW:

RAW started off as bootleggers, bringing coffee beans to Dubai in suitcases from their favourite roasteries around the world.

Established in July 2007, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, Kim Thompson, and Owner and CEO, Matt Toogood decided it was time to fill the gap for freshly roasted specialty coffee. The coffee beans used at RAW are all organically certified, roasted in small batches, and available to sample from their warehouse roastery, either as single origins or blends.

Post launch, the RAW team quickly expanded to providing support and training to baristas and finding equipment manufacturers. Today, RAW Coffee Company is recognized internationally in the specialty coffee community as the market leader of the UAE specialty coffee segment. Additionally, RAW prides itself in sourcing coffee beans ethically, whilst ensuring the supplying farmers are treated fairly and can make a sustainable living.

RAW offers a complete value proposition for all thing’s coffee related:

Supply of fresh quality roasted beans

Barista training

Imported Italian espresso equipment, including servicing and maintenance

Consultation on design, menu concepts and optimized workflow for their hospitality partners

The definition of RAW is in its natural condition, fresh, powerful, impressive, and perfect. RAW Coffee Company is a chemical reaction to the stale mundane. An antidote to normality. RAW Coffee Company is not so much a company; it’s more of a quest.

RAW Pillars:

Local – Locally Roasted

Direct – Directly from the Farms

Ethical – Ethically Traded

Our RAW Brands:

RAW Coffee Company

Fundamental by RAW

ReadyRAW

Rocket Fuel

