Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With an impressive total of AED 120,000 in cash and branded gift prizes, the medium-goal tournament will witness prominent polo teams compete to reach the grand finale on 12th March 2021. Sponsored by Emaar, the event is the first of its kind in the region to offer cash prizes to its players.

The Emaar Polo Cup 2022 is a medium-goal polo tournament and in previous years represented by prominent members of the Royal Family, including HH Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Ghantoot Polo Team, HH Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s UAE Polo Team, HH Sheikha Alya Al Maktoum’s AM Polo Team, Bangash Polo Team, Abu Dhabi Polo Team, Zedan Polo Team, and Bin Drai Polo Team. Over the past decade, these teams played against the highest level of skilled athletes and managed to proudly secure wins from low to high-goal polo tournaments in the region and abroad. This year, there will be junior Polo teams that will compete for the junior title.

The Emaar Polo Cup 2022 tournament is free entry to the public and will offer delectable food and beverage specials through Asado Brunch at the Terrace, Ala Carte Menu at Dubai Polo Bar, and Picnic Basket for the picnic area. Dubai Polo Bar will offer an array of gastronomical delights and beverages at AED 325 per person non-alcoholic and AED 425 for the house package. There is something fun for the little ones too, with exciting kids’ activities and Live DJ Ivan Minuti to keep the spectators entertained on the half-time break.

The highly anticipated event will witness visitors taking part in the Best Dressed Ladies gift sponsored by Clarins and OnlyRoses. The first 50 guests to arrive at the Brunch receive Palmers Skincare gifts and Blu Chocolate, and additionally, the players will receive special gifts from Ralph Lauren, De L’Arta, Rude Health, Flowers.ae, Stick & Ball ME.

Emaar Polo Cup is a prestigious tournament that plays a significant role in Emaar’s portfolio of leisure and entertainment events. Emaar is the proud sponsor and host for this momentous tournament that witnesses iconic teams battle it out at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club for an unforgettable experience.

About Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club:

Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is a tranquil haven offering world-class polo, equestrian, dining, spa and leisure experiences. It is located at Al Qudra Road, beside Studio City across Arabian Ranches. Follow @poloclubdubai on Instagram for the latest club updates.

