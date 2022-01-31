Mansour Mohamed AlMulla announced as new Group MD and CEO

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The UAE’s EDGE Group has announced a reorganisation of its Board of Directors, as it prepares for the next phase of growth as one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, who remains at the helm of EDGE, assumes the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at the group.

Based at EDGE Group’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Mansour Mohamed AlMulla joins EDGE as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. AlMulla’s professional career has spanned 22 years to date, with successful tenures in several leadership positions at major corporations in the UAE, including most recently as Group Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, and various senior management positions at Mubadala Investment Company, including Chief Financial Officer at Mubadala Petroleum. He is also a Board member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC ‘Taqa’, Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and Etihad Aviation Group PJSC.

H.E Faisal Al Bannai said: “The addition of Mansour to the new Board of Directors will create a fertile environment for further growth as EDGE moves to grow its footprint in the region and in key markets around the world. His proven track record in sound leadership and his depth of experience will be instrumental in achieving the objectives of EDGE for developing and promoting our sovereign capabilities, and for creating a global centre of excellence here in the UAE. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Other members of the new Board of Directors include Kamal Al Maazmi, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Saif Al Ariyani, Saeed Al Mazrouei, and Samer Saleh Abdulhaq.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 12,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – promoting fast, precise decision-making to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022