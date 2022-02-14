Dubai to host largest meet of audit professionals from the region from March 7 to 9, 2022

Three-day gathering to discuss future of AI, digitization and cyber security

1,500 audit professionals from the region to attend Dubai meet

Auditors can embark on an educational journey to become digitally savvy: Abdulqader Obaid Ali

Dubai, UAE: Dubai is set to meet for real and for the first time the world’s first humanoid robot citizen, Sophia, at the largest smart conference for internal auditors, the 20th Annual Regional Audit Conference (ARAC) on March 7, 8 and 9, 2022 in Dubai.

Sophia will ‘conduct’ an interactive session “AI in the Internal Audit Profession” about the future of Artificial Intelligence on the second day of the ARAC hosted by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme of: “Revolution and Transformation of IA”

Sophia became the first robot citizen of the world after Saudi Arabia granted her the citizenship in October 2017. The organizers facilitated Sophia’s presence at the smart conference as a symbol of the future of artificial intelligence.

“We are proud and glad to present Sophia here in Dubai for the first time to highlight the inevitability and urgency of technological innovation in all professions. It is in line with the UAE’s achievement as the first government in the world to have a ministry of Artificial Intelligence. We chose the conference theme “Revolution and Transformation of IA” to fascinate the minds of internal auditors around the world,” said UAE IAA Chairman of the Board, Abdulqader Obaid Ali.

“The challenge before today’s internal auditors is the technology disruption, and those who fail to keep abreast will become irrelevant and obsolete. They should be ready for the future and become digitally savvy in this era of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technology and Robotics. This conference will enable them to embark on an educational journey, rich with insights on what the internal audit profession could look like in the next 20-30 years,” he added.

The Conference provides an opportunity for attendees to receive 22+ CPE credits to boost their professional development.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from more than 40+ international speakers, leaders and authors who will share their experiences, best practices, trends and case studies in 44+ sessions conducted by some of the biggest names in the field of technology.

Special attractions are some high-profile speakers such as Terry Cutler, CEO, Cyology Labs Canada and Ethical Hacker, who will conduct a session on “Insider Secrets to How hackers are getting in, and why”.

Jordan Belfort, American author, motivational speaker and former stockbroker, will talk on “5 Key Elements to Becoming a World Class Closer”.

The objectives of the conference include: Gain strategies, tools, techniques and leading practices for positive outcomes in practice and career path for internal auditors.

UAE IAA, a non-profit organization, was set up in 1995 along the lines of its parent body, the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA Global) which has 200,000 members from more than 190 countries and organizations. The UAE accounts for about 45% of the total number of internal auditors working in the region, estimated at about 7,000 auditors, of which 22% are Emiratis.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management

Email: info@naddalshiba.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022