The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) released its latest report – ‘Navigating Tomorrow's Human Resources in Dubai: Major Drivers and Future Trends in Human Resources Management’ – as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen and develop human resources management practices in Dubai. This is in keeping with the national strategies and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global hub for innovation and creativity.

The report by DGHR aims to determine the future needs and expectations of the Emirate's human resources segment. It outlines solutions, proposals, tools to enable and motivate national cadres and global talents, the need for strategic partnerships with the government and private sectors, and significance of sustainable development and wellbeing of the community.

Along with anticipated developments and significant drivers of change, the report looks at the current human resources practices in Dubai's public and private sectors. Several human resources specialists from Dubai's public and private sectors also contributed to the report, shedding light on new opportunities and challenges, and offering valuable recommendations.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR's Department, said: "Navigating Tomorrow's Human Resources in Dubai report is a practical and strategic tool reflecting the commitment of the Human Resources Service of the Government of Dubai to offer innovative insights and solutions that promote the growth of the human resources sector. The report aligns with our mission of developing smart solutions, formulating flexible and innovative policies, and supporting talented minds that improve Dubai's competitiveness. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we continue to look ahead and create initiatives that support the national vision, which includes establishing the UAE as one of the top 10 countries in the world for global talent competitiveness and maintaining talent in key industries, making it an ideal destination to live and work.”

“The report's importance stems from its ability to offer a distinctive perspective regarding the Emirate of Dubai's future with regard to human resources and highlight the difficulties that exist here. It also seeks to offer suggestions that will strengthen the position of the sector in Dubai's government organisations, thereby enhancing the Emirate's competitiveness worldwide. This includes addressing important factors that affect human resources, enhancing talent attraction and retention strategies, improving learning and development practices, integrating cutting-edge technology into human resource management, and elevating the employee experience within government entities," His Excellency added.

Mega Drivers and Futuristic Trends

The report delves into the primary factors influencing human resource management in Dubai, such as innovations in technology, Federal Government policies and regulations, economic growth, globalisation, and inflation. In addition, it emphasises how these forces affect HR strategies and practices and recommends ways to adapt to these developments to maintain high standards of excellence.

Human Resource Management in Dubai: Opportunities and Challenges

The report further highlights several possibilities for human resource management, including the transformative impact of digital transformation on HR operations and improvements to the employee experience. Moreover, it underscores the importance of funding the development of local talent and promoting Emiratization by providing UAE citizens with educational options and career progression avenues. The challenges that HR management faces, such as the need to adapt to new regulations and changing market demands, as well as the importance of maintaining a work-life balance to ensure employee satisfaction and increased productivity, are all key points featured in the report.

The latest report comes as one of many initiatives launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) to improve human resources in the UAE. One of these projects is the 'Future Proofing Dubai's Workforce' project, which falls under the ‘Talent 2033’ theme and aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and creativity in human resource management. In addition to establishing partnerships with the public and private sectors to promote sustainable development and improve community well-being, the project hopes to empower the country's workforce and effectively integrate them into the private sector.

As an indicator of the DGHR’s commitment to revolutionising government human resource management, the report will assist the Dubai Government in accomplishing its strategic goals and priorities, while also enhancing the overall operational efficiency.

