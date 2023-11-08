Muscat, Date: For the sixth consecutive year, The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) actively engaged in the Gulf Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference. The event, titled "The Future of Business Incubators in the Gulf: Sustainability, Development, and Financial Support," took place in Bahrain. The conference was held under the patronage of His Excellency Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musalam, Chairman of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, and was attended by various Ministers, ambassadors, government officials, and prominent entrepreneurs.

Spanning two consecutive days, and jointly organised by the Bahrain Society for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Bahraini Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, the conference attracted significant participation from Gulf-based business incubators and accelerators.

Zubair EDC’s participation was focused on reinforcing its dedication to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship in the Sultanate. The Centre facilitated participation of several of its members in this event, enabling them to engage in the exchange of experiences and knowledge with peers from other Arab nations. This collaborative effort enhanced their commercial ventures and established enduring partnerships to support the ongoing development and sustainability of projects.

Ali Shaker, who leads the Business Development and Partnerships Sector at the Zubair EDC, represented the Centre at the conference. He was accompanied by three notable entrepreneurs: Abdulaziz Al Maawali, the founder of Smartech Technology Solutions and Artificial Intelligence; Mazen Al Hadrami, the founder of Let’s Go; and engineer Farha Al Kindi, who serves as the co-founder and General Manager of Meena Fishery.

Over the course of two days, Zubair EDC played a significant role in the conference's dialogue sessions. The Centres’ active participation was marked by leveraging its accumulated expertise spanning over a decade and exchanging insights with fellow nations.

Ali Shaker presented a discussion paper during a session titled "Sustainable Practices in Business Incubators." The paper explored the vital role of incubators in promoting and reinforcing sustainability within emerging institutions. It delved into how these incubators facilitate the adoption of sustainable projects. Additionally, the paper examined the motivating factors that drive entrepreneurs to align their ventures with sustainable development goals.

Other delegates engaged in diverse discussions. Mazen Al Hadrami shared insights on how technology supports project sustainability and enhances incubator innovation. Engineer Farha Al Kindi explored challenges and opportunities post-incubation, while Abdulaziz Al Maawali's focus was on "The Liquidity Crisis and its Impact on Incubators: Causes and Solutions."

Ali Shaker conveyed his appreciation to the Bahrain Society for Small and Medium Enterprises Development for extending the invitation to the Zubair EDC to be a part of an event that unites GCC entrepreneurs. Shaker also highlighted that the event serves a vehicle to enhance the support system for entrepreneurship, ensuring its sustainability, and adapting to evolving needs and demands. Abdulaziz Al Maawali expressed his gratitude to the Zubair EDC for enabling their participation in the yearly conference. He emphasised on the event's significance in skill development and creating investment avenues by connecting peers across the GCC.

Established in 2014, The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

-Ends-