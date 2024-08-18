Muscat: In a significant step towards empowering entrepreneurs with innovative financial solutions, Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) - a social initiative by The Zubair Corporation, has signed a strategic partnership with Wadiaa. This collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge crowdfunding solutions that will attract start-ups and investors—both individual and institutional—fostering smart investments and contributing to the prosperous future of the nation.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Hamza Al Lawati, Co-Founder and CEO of Wadiaa, and Mr. Hilal Al Siyabi, Chief Corporate Services Officer at The Zubair Corporation.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Hilal Al Siyabi stated the importance of supporting innovative ideas and solutions, expressing hope for the success of this cooperation with Wadiaa Platform. He also highlighted the need to raise awareness of these technical solutions among the Centre’s members and Zubair Corporation employees, encouraging the adoption of more innovative and sustainable ideas across various levels.

Mr. Ali Shaker further emphasised “This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy to support entrepreneurs and provide them with the opportunities they need to succeed. By signing this agreement with Wadiaa, we are opening new and alternative channels to finance the projects of our members, particularly those entering the growth and expansion stages of their businesses. The availability of these alternative financing solutions is crucial, given the challenges that project owners face in securing traditional financing, which is one of the major obstacles for entrepreneurs in Oman, according to studies and field statistics.”

Wadiaa, based in the Sultanate of Oman, is at the forefront of providing financial solutions and crowdfunding services through advanced technology. The platform facilitates financing through both capital participation and lending, creating a vital link between projects and companies with investors, thereby driving economic progress and social development.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Mr. Hamza Al Lawati said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zubair EDC, whose support and facilities will play a crucial role in achieving our company’s goals. This partnership provides us with an invaluable opportunity to extend our innovative solutions to companies on the brink of growth, enabling them to benefit from the offerings of the Wadiaa.”

Mr. Mahmoud Al Ameri, Chief Operating Officer of Wadiaa, added, “We look forward to a productive collaboration with Zubair EDC by providing innovative financing solutions to its members. Additionally, we aim to introduce investment opportunities available through Wadiaa and educate The Zubair Corporation employees on the investment mechanisms for both individuals and institutions.”

Established in 2013, Zubair EDC is a cornerstone of The Zubair Corporation’s social responsibility initiatives, reflecting its commitment to the advancement of small enterprises and sustainable economic and social development in Oman.

