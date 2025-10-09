Abu Dhabi, UAE: Saif Bin Darwish, the leading construction and contracting company in the UAE, has announced its acquisition of Gulf Precast, the country's largest manufacturer of precast concrete.

This acquisition represents a significant strategic move that allows for the integration of Saif Bin Darwish's extensive expertise in road, bridge, airport, and tunnel projects with the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Gulf Precast. This synergy enhances their combined potential to execute larger, more sophisticated projects with high efficiency and quality.

Since its establishment in 1982, Gulf Precast has operated six factories across Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a production capacity of up to 1,500 cubic meters per day. The company has contributed to the completion of numerous residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects within the UAE and abroad, achieving a distinguished record of awards and recognition.

With this move, Saif Bin Darwish reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting the UAE's long-term vision for sustainable infrastructure development and solidifying its position as one of the leading pioneers in the region's construction sector.

For more info on Saif Bin Darwish, visit https://saifbindarwish.com/ and for Gulf Precast, visit https://www.gulfprecast.ae/.

About Saif Bin Darwish

Saif Bin Darwish is one of the leading civil engineering and building construction contractors in the UAE. They are an integral part of the Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons group, who represent a fully established and locally owned series of business groups for over 40 years across 4 continents in more than 50 countries. With expertise that spans across roads, bridges and infrastructure construction to marine works, tunnelling, quarrying, equipment rental and transport, the company has contributed to many of the UAE’s successful landmark projects and remains committed to driving quality and excellence in the region’s construction sector, reaffirming their position as industry leaders in the sector.

About Gulf Precast

Established in 1982, Gulf Precast is one of the UAE’s leading providers of precast and prestressed concrete solutions. With a proven track record of successful projects across residential, commercial and infrastructure sectors, the company has been a pioneer in delivering efficient and innovative precast solutions. Operating six dedicated precast manufacturing facilities across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Gulf Precast boasts a production capacity of up to 1,500 cubic meters per day, making it the largest precast manufacturer in the UAE. With significant projects in both UAE and Saudi Arabia, Gulf Precast’s expertise is reflected in the development and construction of various buildings across these regions.

