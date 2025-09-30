Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Yas Marina, a lifestyle destination like no other and the GCC’s only marina awarded the prestigious Five Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation, is proud to announce the arrival of the Orchid Overnight Superyacht, Abu Dhabi’s first-ever floating holiday home.

Permanently docked at Yas Marina and operated by Dutch Oriental, the Orchid Overnight Superyacht introduces a new era of hospitality in the UAE. Seamlessly blending refined seafaring design with five-star hotel standards, the superyacht offers guests a unique opportunity to experience luxury accommodation on the water. Featuring polished interiors, private suites, and dedicated guest services, the superyacht provides an elevated stay in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic destinations.

Jassim Albastaki, General Manager at Yas Asset Management, said: “The launch of Orchid Overnight marks a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality scene, and we’re proud to host it at Yas Marina. Combining the elegance and exclusivity of a superyacht with the comfort of a luxury hotel, it offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Paired with Yas Marina’s amenities and entertainment, it’s a seamless blend of sophistication and lifestyle. Strategic collaborations such as this strengthen Yas Island’s position on the global stage as a premier destination for exceptional leisure and entertainment experiences.”

Swapnil Patrikar, General Manager - Hospitality & Business Development from Dutch Oriental Megayachts, said: "Choosing Yas Marina as the home of The Orchid Overnight was a natural decision. It offers facilities that cater seamlessly to the needs of our guests, while its prime location makes it easily accessible for visitors from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With Zayed International Airport just moments away, it also provides unparalleled convenience for international travellers arriving to experience this one-of-a-kind floating holiday home.”

As part of the experience, escape to an enchanting overnight stay, surrounded by panoramic sunsets and the serene sea. Enjoy gourmet delights, crafted by expert chefs. Amenities include 360° sun deck views, 24/7 front desk, concierge and housekeeping, smart room automation, king or twin beds, premium bathroom amenities, and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering guests an unforgettable journey around the stunning Abu Dhabi coastline. To welcome the new season, Orchid Overnight Superyacht will be introducing sundowner and dinner cruises from October 2025.

Luxury Afloat

The Orchid Overnight Superyacht features 31 guest rooms, thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of preferences:

24 Superior Rooms (25 sqm) with king or twin beds and private bathrooms

(25 sqm) with king or twin beds and private bathrooms 4 VIP Rooms (30 sqm) with king beds and ensuite bathrooms

(30 sqm) with king beds and ensuite bathrooms 3 Royal Suites (60 sqm) featuring a king bed, sofa bed, living area, private hot tub, and shower

Prices start from AED 990 per night per room. This SuperYacht is also available for private hire—ideal for corporate gatherings, private celebrations, or full buyouts of all 31 rooms and suites.

Cruise around Abu Dhabi in unmatched style and luxury, making your special occasion truly unforgettable.

World-Class Amenities

Guests can enjoy a host of premium facilities, including:

A sun-soaked top deck with loungers, dining areas, buffet stations, and full-service bartenders

A spacious reception area with concierge service

Flexible F&B options – including full board, bed and breakfast, and 24-hour in-room dining curated by onboard chefs

Unlimited soft beverages served during all sunset and dinner cruises

Tailored Experiences

For those seeking a bespoke escape, Orchid Overnight offers tailor-made services such as Rolls-Royce transfers, curated excursions, and customised group packages ideal for weddings, events, or corporate retreats.

With its debut, the Orchid Overnight Superyacht sets a new standard for experiential luxury in the UAE, a floating haven for discerning travellers seeking something beyond the ordinary.

For bookings and inquiries, visit www.flotinghotel.com or contact Swapnil Patrikar directly on +971 52 419 3546.

