Dubai, UAE: Yango Play, the first AI-Powered Entertainment Super App, held its official launch event at the Janat Al Bahar in Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. The event concept was "Play Anything" matching the essence of the new service and brand that combines video streaming, music, and mini-games in one place. The event was all about celebrating the launch of the app earlier this month with all partners, celebrities, key industry figures, regional media representatives and team members.

Several well-known regional celebrities attended the launch event, including actors Khairiah Abulaban, from comedy Sakf El Waled; Bassel Khaiat and Carmen Bsaibes from Nazret Hob; Asser Yassin, singer Ramy Sabry, Karim Fahmy, Dorra Zarrouk, Saeed Sarhan and many more.

Guests were welcomed with a red carpet, after which a series of performances and presentations followed with the theme of interactive cubes which transformed the space, showcasing the style and functionality of the app. The seamless, autonomous delivery of soft drinks amazed the guests.

Roman Shimansky, the MENA Region Business Director at Yango Play, took the stage to talk about the rapid growth of the service. He highlighted that within just two weeks of its launch, Yango Play had achieved the top position in mobile app stores on both iOS and Android.

Yango Play’s presentation introduced a diverse range of entertainment options, featuring exclusive premieres of Arabic and international movies and series, personalised music streaming, and interactive mini-games, all powered by AI. During the presentation, the team also highlighted Yasmina, the Arabic-speaking AI assistant, which enhances the user experience of the platform. For instance, users can seamlessly ask Yasmina to play "Sabah wu-Masa by Fairouz" or obtain information on a wide range of topics, from today's weather forecast to the start date of the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2024.

Now available in the KSA, UAE and other GCC countries, the all-in-one service is designed specifically for the MENA region and promotes authentic regional content, putting Middle Eastern production houses and artists into the limelight ensuring a culturally-aligned content library.

In addition, the Yango Play team presented a new collection of the best acquired and produced content and revealed plans for upcoming releases during the Holy Month of Ramadan. From captivating dramas to side-splitting comedies, the lineup showcased the diversity and talent of the Arab world, entertaining audiences worldwide. In addition, Yango Play will strive to produce an exciting stream of Arabic blockbusters and series, promising a variety of original content from across the region.

Roman Shimansky, MENA Region Business Director at Yango Play commented: “Yango Play brings entertainment to life, making it visible, tangible and vivid. Our app is shaping the creative industry by combining local and international talent with cutting-edge technology. Our team believes in the potential of shared enjoyment, breaking down barriers to create a seamless all-in-one experience that is a lifestyle companion. Such a quick growth in just two weeks is a remarkable achievement that testifies to the dedication and hard work of our partners, artists and all involved. We are excited to continue this momentum and become the go-to entertainment platform across the region.”

About Yango Play

Yango Play, an all-in-one entertainment super app is a pioneering AI-powered entertainment service that combines video, music streaming, and mini-games into a single platform. Launched in the GCC, it offers a seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience. Subscribers enjoy a vast selection of video content, including beloved classics and exclusive new releases, spanning movies and TV series from the Middle East, Turkey, and Hollywood, all presented ad-free and in high quality. Additionally, the app features an innovative music stream that personalizes recommendations to match user preferences, blending international hits with regional favourites. Available on both Google PlayStore and iOS App Store, Yango Play stands out for its diverse content library and personalized entertainment experience. For more information about Yango Play and its offerings, visit https://play.yango.com/?lang=en