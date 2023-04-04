Ajman, UAE: Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche under R Hotels group celebrated 10 years of work anniversary in its annual staff celebrations. While the three hotels employ around 600 team members, more than 100 team members marked their 10 years of tenure during the celebrations. Overall, combining all 7 hotels of the group, 150 team members have completed their 10 years of service.

The group took this opportunity to appreciate and recognize its dedicated associates who have contributed to the success of its hotels in the northern emirates. The group's efforts to create a positive work environment and foster a sense of community have helped to retain the best talent and ensure the continued success of the group.

Ravi Santiago, cluster general manager of Wyndham Hotels Ajman, commented: “We owe our success to all our team members, and we are thrilled to be celebrating a decade-long service anniversary. We are privileged to have such colleagues who have supported us through thick and thin as it takes a lot of courage, sacrifices, commitment, and dedication to reach such a significant milestone. We thank our parent company for creating a home like atmosphere where everyone feels welcomed.”

Sumair Tariq, managing director of R Hotels, commented: “We take pride in this achievement of our colleagues. R Hotels has always prioritised its people with continued team building activities across all 7 hotels and we are proud to have loyal and dedicated colleagues working with us. The fact that we have more than 100 team members continuing to stay with us for over 10 years is a testament about the strength of our organization. As we recognize this important milestone in our group’s young history, we are even more passionate about providing the right environment for our people where they feel appreciated and valued.”

