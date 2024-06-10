Dubai, UAE – Worldwide Cash Express, a leading global provider of money transfer services and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), announced a strategic partnership with TerraPay, a global money movement company. Together, the two companies aim to empower customers with a wider range of fast, secure and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.

This collaboration will enable Worldwide Cash Express to leverage TerraPay's innovative technology platform, expanding its global payment network even further and offering customers a broader selection of efficient cross-border payment services.

“Partnering with TerraPay is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service for international money transfers,” said Omer Farooq, Head of Operations of Worldwide Cash Express. “We're excited to add TerraPay's innovative technology to our roster of exceptional providers, allowing us to offer a wider range of faster and more cost-effective options.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Worldwide Cash Express, extending access to our global network for their valued customers,” said Ram Sundaram Co-founder and COO of TerraPay. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of empowering businesses and consumers worldwide with innovative payment solutions.”

About Worldwide Cash Express

Worldwide Cash Express: Bridging Borders, Empowering Connections

As a leading and trusted global money transfer and payments company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, Worldwide Cash Express empowers individuals to connect with loved ones and manage finances internationally. Boasting an extensive network of over 150,000 payout locations and partnerships in 100 countries, Worldwide Cash Express facilitates seamless and secure money transfers.

The company is dedicated to providing exceptional service within the global remittance industry. Their focus is on becoming the most accessible remittance service provider.

Worldwide Cash Express has built a robust and secure infrastructure to ensure that money reaches its destination quickly and efficiently. They offer competitive exchange rates to maximize the value received by recipients.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 global markets and enabling payments to 141 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

