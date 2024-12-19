Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, announces that from 30th March 2025, its Bucharest flights will be relocated from Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport to the centrally located Bucharest Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport. This strategic move aims to improve accessibility, reduce travel time to the downtown and enhance passenger experience, with affordable and reliable travel options to explore a rich Romanian culture and a hidden gem filled with history and traditions.

Adventurous travellers flying on the exciting route are kindly requested to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm their new airport of departure or arrival to ensure a seamless travel experience. Passengers who purchased their tickets through online travel agencies are required to contact the agencies and acknowledge the changes.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to further enhance the travel experience with greater convenience and improved connectivity by operating our hugely popular Bucharest service to a more centrally located airport from next March. Our two unmissable destinations in Romania are waiting to be explored, with both Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca boasting a must-visit mix of unique history, spectacular nature, and charming medieval cities. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and seeing you on-board for a well-deserved vacation in the new year.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience for its passengers. This relocation is part of the airline’s continuous efforts to enhance the comfort of those travelling from, and to, Bucharest by offering more options and ensuring a smooth journey.

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40% on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable fares and hassle-free travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) now available Varna (Bulgaria) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

ROUTE DAYS OF OPERATION EFFECTIVE DATE FARES FROM* Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Baneasa Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 30 March 2025 199 AED 259 RON

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, the “EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" in 2022-2023. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also been recognised as the ”Low-Cost Carrier of the Year” within the Aviation Business Middle East Awards in 2024.

For more information:

Alexa Weber; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@four.agency