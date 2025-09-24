Dubai - In a year where Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,500 and Ethereum climbed to $4,955, FOREX.com, part of StoneX Group, has launched 24/7 cryptocurrency CFD trading, offering investors the ability to trade on weekends, seven days a week.

The move reflects a significant shift in the financial landscape. As investor appetite for digital assets continues to grow, platforms are adapting to ensure accessibility matches the “always on” nature of the crypto market. FOREX.com’s expanded service allows crypto CFDs positions to be taken even during traditional market downtime. The crypto CFD Markets close Friday at 9pm UTC and reopen Saturday at 8am UTC and continuing seamlessly through the week.

This innovation comes at a time when the UAE is positioning itself as a global hub for digital finance. With frameworks from VARA and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) supporting tokenized assets and fully backed stablecoins, the country is fostering a safe and attractive environment for investors.

“The UAE’s investment outlook for the year ahead is expected to remain positive,” says Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at FOREX.com, adding: “The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has forecast a 5.4% growth rate for 2026, underpinned by the lifting of OPEC production quotas, the expansion of the digital economy, and sustained growth in tourism. This progress is helping attract foreign capital and drive structural transformation across capital markets. Asset tokenization, blockchain platforms, and emerging crypto hubs are enhancing liquidity, expanding financial inclusion, and improving the efficiency of cross-border trade.”

Alongside cryptocurrencies CFDs such as Bitcoin and Solana, FOREX.com has also expanded its extended-hours initiative to include up to 160 leading stocks CFDs, from mega-caps to market movers. This integration gives traders greater flexibility across asset classes, blending traditional equities with the fast-moving digital economy.

“Cryptocurrency markets are no longer a fringe asset class; they’re central to the future of finance,” comments Hilal. “The launch of 24/7 crypto CFD trading reflects how investor behavior is evolving, particularly in regions like the Middle East, where demand for around-the-clock market access is growing rapidly. Our aim is to empower traders with the tools, access, and flexibility to stay ahead of these shifts.”

FOREX.com will be showcasing their expanded offers along with powerful tools, strategies and trading platforms at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 6th and 7th, 2025. Now in its eighth edition, the Expo has become a pivotal gathering for industry players and innovators, with FOREX.com participating as a Global Sponsor.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About FOREX.com

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033. FOREX.com provides clients with access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

GAIN Global Markets Inc.is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure..

www.forex.com