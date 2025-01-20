In early 2025, Wealth Holding, a leading company in real estate development and investment across Egypt and the Middle East, unveiled its new brand.

The launch marks the beginning of ambitious expansion plans in the Egyptian market, aligning with the nation’s sweeping urban transformation under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Wealth Holding is embarking on a new vision and approach in Egypt's real estate market, aiming to introduce innovative real estate products for the first time. These products are designed to meet the needs of small investors, entrepreneurs, and new generations such as Generation Alpha and Generation Z.

Eng. Soheir Karim, Chairperson of Wealth Holding, stated that the company decided to take this step after a 23-year journey of success in the Egyptian market.

Karim said, “Over the years, Wealth Holding has achieved investments exceeding EGP 27bn and completed major projects in several countries, including Qatar, the UAE, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. Additionally the company has also expanded to include more than seven companies across various sectors.”

She noted that this comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to expand in west and east Cairo, in addition to entering new markets in the Middle East region.

She further disclosed that Wealth Holding has an outstanding track record in real estate development, having successfully delivered high-quality residential, commercial, and investment projects, establishing itself as one of the leading players in the Egyptian real estate market.

It is worth mentioning that Eng. Soheir Karim, Chairperson of Wealth Holding, began her career 23 years ago by founding Tower Group, a company specializing in contracting. Today, she stands as one of the most prominent real estate developers in Egypt, a journey that has driven her to plan and launch ambitious projects, reinforcing her position as the youngest real estate developer in the Egyptian market.

Wealth Holding stands out as one of the few companies in Egypt led by women, with Eng. Soheir Karim serving as Chairperson and another woman holding the position of Managing Director. This reflects the company’s commitment to promoting women’s empowerment in the real estate development sector.

Wealth is a leading company in construction and real estate development, boasting a legacy of over 23 years of expertise. It operates as part of a group comprising seven companies involved in construction and urban development within Egypt and across the region, including Qatar, the UAE, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

Over the past 23 years, the group has delivered projects spanning industrial, educational, hospitality, and residential sectors both in Egypt and internationally.

The company expanded its operations in urban development with the launch of Wealth in early 2022. The goal was to provide a key value proposition to its clients by fostering partnerships with international brands, ensuring new revenue streams for operations, and achieving high occupancy rates for units in which clients invest.