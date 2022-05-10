Dubai: voco Dubai The Palm is set to open its doors in the fall of 2022, on the iconic lifestyle destination, the Palm Jumeirah.

Continuing its expansion across the UAE, international brand voco hotels will bring the boutique-styled premium hotel to the iconic lifestyle destination, the Palm West Beach. voco Dubai The Palm will be IHG Hotels & Resorts first property on the world famous Palm Jumeirah, featuring a bold and distinctive identity with contemporary-style hotel living, spanning stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

voco Dubai The Palm combines the reassurance of a global brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel. By making travel both personal and purposeful, voco Dubai The Palm will welcome business and leisure travellers into an environment that is comfortable and reliable, but also vibrant and of unique character.

The hotel provides the ideal destination for travellers looking to stay connected, productive, and energised when travelling, with its flexible spaces to work, network, and relax. voco Dubai The Palm features 143 spacious guestrooms and suites that combine comfort and functionality. Each guestroom is thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities and intuitively designed work areas with thoughtful comforts including cozy bedding made from 100% recycled materials.

Relaxing and dining with views of the skyline, guests are invited to taste the rich authentic and flavourful European cuisine at Maison Mathis, the hotel’s family restaurant. Located on the ground floor, the award-winning restaurant will serve delicious dishes including Classic Mussels, Pain Perdu, Belgian Waffles and Steak Tartare and freshly baked bread from the in-house bakery. For sundowner aficionados, Frenia, the hotel’s poolside rooftop lounge, is the perfect location to wind down while enjoying Mediterranean cuisine, entertainment and uninterrupted views of Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina.

voco Dubai The Palm leisure facilities includes private beach access with a beach club, and a tranquil, ladies only spa, perfect for guests looking to recharge during their stay, among other recreational facilities at the hotel.

“voco® Dubai The Palm is here to write a new chapter for voco hotels in Dubai. We are the perfect destination for every occasion, whether a quiet weekend beach escape, a get-together with friends, or even a business trip. Ideally located on the Palm West beach, guests can enjoy long lie-ins on our comfy beds or simply soak in the sun at our private beach. Our team of hosts look forward to welcoming our guests warmly with swift and personalized check-ins. And our premium dining experience promises to leave guests' with memories of a time well spent amidst delicious food and fun company, living the voco vibes.” says Charles Godot, General Manager, voco Dubai The Palm.

The property makes the perfect addition to the brand’s existing portfolio of locations including voco Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and voco Bonnington, Jumeriah Lakes Towers Dubai.

-Ends-

ABOUT voco Hotels

voco combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name voco, originating from Latin, means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together,' representing the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco’s reliably different hotels combine individualized service and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialise. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

- Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

- Premium: voco Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

- Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

- Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Heba Dajani

PR Manager, Seven Media

hebadajani@sevenmedia.ae

Alba D’Souza

PR and Marketing Manager, voco Dubai The Palm

alba.dsouza@ihg.com