Qatar continues to sustain momentum in tourism growth, breaking another record by welcoming over 2.6 million visitors in the first half of 2024, a remarkable 28% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Qatar’s diverse events calendar, unparalleled hospitality, and easy visa processes are some of the major defining factors that contribute to the country’s growing touristic landscape and visitor numbers. Qatar welcomes GCC visitors, offering exclusive discounts, new attractions, and outdoor cooling technologies for an action-packed summer.

GCC Summer Offers and Discounts

Visit Qatar’s recently launched ‘Visit Qatar Pass’ allows GCC visitors to redeem exclusive offers and discounts on a variety of services throughout Qatar until September 1, 2024. The Pass provides 30-50% discounts and buy-one-get-one deals across categories such as Food & Drinks, Beauty & Spa, Health & Fitness, Fun & Leisure, Room Nights, and Services and Retail. Available on the Visit Qatar mobile application, signing up to the Pass is free and requires only an email address for registration. The offers can be redeemed for advance booking services or at the destination during payment. The Visit Qatar app offers insights into Qatar’s travel, tourism, and hospitality offerings and is available in 8 languages.

New Attractions and Events

Qatar inaugurated new hotels and attractions in 2024, including the country’s largest waterpark, Meryal Waterpark, and a new resort experience, ‘Our Habitas Ras Abrouq’ at the edge of the UNESCO protected Al Reem Biosphere. Earlier this year, Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways launched the ‘Stopover in Qatar’ packages, offering five exciting options for travellers with limited time to explore the country. It is imperative to highlight that in 2023, the number of travelers and hotel room nights for stopovers in Qatar more than doubled compared to 2022. These events, initiatives, and attractions underscore Qatar’s commitment to diversifying its events calendar and offering unparalleled experiences for all kinds of tourists. In the second half of 2024, Qatar aims to further elevate its touristic landscape with exciting events, including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 and the highly anticipated unveiling event for the Michelin Guide Doha 2025.

Outdoor Cooling Technologies in Qatar

Qatar’s innovative and sustainable outdoor cooling technologies allow GCC visitors to enjoy beautiful outdoor areas and attractions in the summer. Visitors can explore luxury shopping options at 21 High Street, situated at the heart of Katara Cultural Village, with a cup of coffee at the premium cafés. An exciting new development positioned in the Al Waab district, West Walk brings visitors a modern blend of culture, cuisine, retail, and hospitality. West Walk also has wellness centres offering rejuvenating spa treatments, and the luxury hotel ‘Hilton Garden Hotel Inn’.

Qatar’s largest shopping mall, with Parisian-inspired extravagant architecture, Place Vendome offers visitors a luxurious shopping experience and several entertainment facilities. GCC visitors can enjoy the widest range of culinary experiences, different entertainment for children and adults, as well as a 7-Star cinema. One of the most popular spots for locals, Al Hazm, offers an elevated promenade experience, with the finest selection of shops, cafés, restaurants, and the Al Hazm Cultural Centre where visitors can discover a world of rich Arab and English academic history. A symbol of Qatari heritage, Souq Waqif, introduced outdoor cooling technologies for visitors to enjoy during the summer days. Visitors can explore a world of Qatari culture by wandering through the local spices, pearls, and perfume shops, getting henna done, indulging in ethnic cuisine, and much more.

Tourism within the GCC

Qatar welcomed a diverse array of international visitors, with 43% hailing from neighbouring GCC countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia continues to be the top contributor to GCC arrivals in the first half of 2024 with over 700,000 visitors, followed by visitors from the Kingdom of Bahrain with over 122,000, the State of Kuwait with over 98,000, the Sultanate of Oman with over 96,000, and the United Arab Emirates with over 75,000.

For more information, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

