5-Star Hotel and Residences located within an innovative, upscale mixed-use development in Karachi, Pakistan.

GCC – Valor Hospitality Middle East operates 6000+ keys globally, 1000+ keys in the Middle East and a strong development pipeline in the Middle East and Near East is a continued natural expansion. Since announcing the first property in Lahore, growing further in Pakistan has been a focus.

Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East, with HE Faisal Tirmizi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE along with Mohammed Munj from AAA Associates at the signing of an agreement for Valor Hospitality Partners to operate an internationally branded 5-Star hotel and residences project located within an innovative, upscale mixed-use development in Karachi, Pakistan, which took place at Future Hospitality Summit.

The 5-star internationally branded property will feature 114 luxurious Rooms and Suites, an airy feature sky lobby, over 3000 sq. mts of banqueting space to include a ballroom and spacious multi-purpose meeting rooms. Dining options will include a unique all-day diner and a cozy bar amongst the three planned venues, supported by 24-hr private dining. Leisure and wellness options will include a fully equipped gym & fitness centre, stunning infinity pool and a spa offering holistic and indulgent treatments for ladies and gents. In a first of its kind, the expansive ‘Executive Club’ of over 6,400 sq. mts within the development, will feature a snooker club, cigar room, kids play area, ladies and gents salon, cinema, batting pitch amongst a host of other recreational facilties.

The expansive branded and serviced Residential component will offer 314 units in different configurations and options, fitted with modern day comforts and offering contemporary design.

The well planned mixed-use tower will be located in the AAA Octa 2, Karachi, which will also offer commercial, retail and community spaces. The hotel rooms and residences will offer stunning views of Bahria town and have direct connectivity to the M9 motorway.

“Since announcing our first property last year in Lahore, Pakistan, we are so pleased to grow our presence in Pakistan further, in the beautiful coastal city of Karachi this time”, said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East. “We are very fortunate to be trusted by the visionary and forward-thinking owners and partners of AAA Associates to manage their investment. We are confident the development will offer a great lifestyle choice to investors and guests visiting Karachi for business or pleasure ” Bergue concluded.

Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman of AAA Associates and MD Shahzad Ali Kiani said, “We are excited to partner with Valor Hospitality Partners, a globally recognized and renowned hotel operator. For a project of this calber and investment, it was very important for us to have a truster partner, which we found in Valor’s team. We look forward to sharing details on the international hotel brand partner in the near future, which will add another global dimension to the project”. “Karachi is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and we are confident this project will be an exciting new addition to the city’s business landscape and skyline. Branded and Serviced residences will offer a luxurious and convenient addition to Karachi’s well heeled residents ” they added.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hotel management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hospitality projects in its portfolio across The Americas, UK + Europe, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Collaborating closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, market-leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, project management, financial solutions, facilities management, technical services and asset management. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About AAA Associates

AAA is a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio that includes real estate, finance, builders, aircraft servicing, IT and media. Established in 2015, AAA Associates has provided an investment platform to thousands of customers. We currently have offices and operate in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UK, France, Germany, Norway, Canada, USA and Australia.

Media Contact

Kate Mullen, TCA PR