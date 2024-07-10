AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading UAE-based master Real Estate developer of cities and mixed-use master-planned communities, has chosen XBD Collective, a multi-award-winning design and architecture firm with offices in Dubai, London, and Kochi, to refine and evolve the master plan for AlThuraya Island, located at the heart of the iconic AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront project.

Situated on Al Hamriyah Beach in the Emirate of Sharjah, 35 minutes northeast of Dubai, AlThuraya Island introduces an unparalleled residential retreat on its five million square feet paradise. Set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and enchanting rocky edges, the island is poised to redefine luxury living, tailored for affluent Emiratis and expatriates alike who embrace the true community spirit integrated environment of services and amenities.

Designed to harmonise with its idyllic setting, AlThuraya Island merges thoughtful urban planning and architectural prowess. The master plan, conceived with an organic aesthetic and diverse visual experiences, blends topography and architecture, adorned with permeating greenery at its core, covering almost 40% of the project.

Ferran Iglesias, Associate Design Manager at XBD Collective, said: “The aim of this project is to create a distinctive living experience on the island, within a healthy, green environment that strengthens residents' connection with nature. Additionally, it aims to develop a diverse community by integrating expansive green spaces and common parks with pedestrian and cycling paths, making the beaches easily accessible to everyone.”

AlThuraya Island boasts a range of luxurious villas and opulent mansions, including Seabreeze Villas, Serene Villas, Azura Villas, and Grandeur Villas, as well as a restricted VVIP node featuring the largest and most exclusive residences, the Majestic Mansions. The villas and mansions in AlThuraya Island are highly adaptable to the different cultures and lifestyles of their owners and users, offering the following designs:

Seabreeze Villas: Representing a 5-bderoom twin-house concept centrally located, these units feature both park and streetscape views, designed for privacy and community harmony.

Serene and Azura Villas: These 6-bedroom stand-alone homes adjust architectural massing to balance seclusion with openness, suited for diverse owner preferences, who can choose between a beachfront location (Azura) or fully immersed in lush gardens, bordering the central spine (Serene).

Grandeur Villas: Positioned along the prime shoreline with direct beachfront access, these 8-bedroom residences celebrate the waterfront with expansive windows and central atriums that connect the indoor and outdoor environments seamlessly.

Majestic Mansions: Offering the pinnacle of island luxury with direct beach and water connections mostly located within a separate gated community, these 8-bedroom mansions are equipped with floating terraces that embrace the surrounding nature.

Accessibility to the development is streamlined through well-connected infrastructure linking AlThuraya Island to the mainland and the broader region. Community amenities are thoughtful and comprehensive, featuring two mosques, a community centre, and spaces for cultural and social activities.

“Our design strategy blends the charm of waterfront living with a focus on wellness and community, aiming to offer families a life rich in nature and sustainability,” says Marc Roca Bravo, Managing Partner and Design Director of XBD Collective.

H.E. Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, acknowledges: “We are delighted to partner with XBD Collective with an aim to develop AlThuraya Island as a residential masterpiece. The AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront project embodies our transformative vision to elevate lifestyle and community standards, setting a new benchmark for integrated city and waterfront living, not just in the UAE but across the region. It reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and luxury in every facet of the project.” His Excellency elaborates: “With a keen focus on creating vibrant, inclusive communities, we prioritise social, economic, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a holistic and enriching experience for all residents.”

AlThuraya Island is a manifestation of XBD Collective's commitment to excellence, combining innovative design with cultural authenticity. This project does not only elevate the standard of luxury living in the Emirates but also fosters a sense of community and connection with nature. By harmonising architectural elegance with the newly created Sharjah Waterfront, AlThuraya Island offers a unique living experience that promises tranquillity, luxury, and sustainability. XBD Collective's involvement underscores their role as a leader in creating timeless, bespoke environments, structures, and spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents and set new benchmarks in the world of design, in line with AJMAL MAKAN’s commitment to providing a luxurious and sustainable living experience.

About XBD Collective:

Since its inception in 2015, XBD has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a distinguished boutique consultancy renowned for its expertise in interior design and architecture services. Originating with a focus on luxury residential projects, the firm has, over the years, expanded its horizons and now proudly serves a diverse clientele with cutting-edge and visionary design solutions for both commercial ventures and high-end residences across the Middle East and on an international scale.

Guided by the vision of Founder Ellen Søhoel, along with the dynamic leadership of Managing Partner and Design Director, Marc Roca Bravo, and Managing Partner, Marc Torres, XBD Collective brings together a formidable team of more than 100 talented professionals, including architects, interior and landscape designers, visualisers, and dedicated support staff, based across its offices in Dubai, UAE; London, UK; and Kochi, Kerala, India. Together, they continually push the boundaries of conventional design, all with the unwavering commitment to exceeding the exacting standards of their discerning clients.

Even as XBD Collective has evolved into a fully-fledged design firm, it consistently upholds its boutique ethos. This dedication ensures that every project undertaken is approached with careful attention to detail and a commitment to not merely meeting but surpassing all expectations and requirements, setting new standards of excellence and timelessness in the world of design. XBD’s most prominent clients and projects include Emaar, DAMAC, Dubai Properties, St. Regis, The Fairmont, W Hotel, and some of the most luxurious private residences in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xbddesign.com

About AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development:

AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development is a renowned developer of urban and mixed-use projects and integrated cities, including world-class residential and commercial properties, malls, communities, retail assets, high-end hospitality projects and entertainment facilities.

The developer is driven by its mission of constructing residential and tourist destinations that meet international benchmarks. By developing one-of-its-kind cities, the company seeks to contribute towards elevating the lifestyles of its community members socially, economically, and environmentally. With the objective of becoming the preferred real estate developer for the construction of integrated cities and waterfront properties, AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development strives to uphold the highest standards of quality and ethical business practices while employing creative and eco-friendly real estate solutions.

AJMAL MAKAN City - Sharjah Waterfront is one of Sharjah’s most dynamic mixed-use developments and prominent tourist community projects. The waterfront development is anticipated to transform the environment and offer an opulent lifestyle on the Arabian Gulf coast.

