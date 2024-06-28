The UAE initiated the application of PISA study outcomes to evaluate student performance in creative thinking and financial literacy

The UAE Ministry of Education supervises the implementation of PISA tests in partnership with the OECD

United Arab Emirates: In line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 to develop a future-ready educational system, the UAE hosted a forum on June 27 to 28 to announce the GCC and MENA region's results for the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 in creative thinking and financial literacy. The forum also revealed the UAE's results.

The forum, held by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), presented the PISA 2022 results to participating countries. The UAE topped the Arab world in financial literacy and, along with Qatar, in creative thinking. The forum included dialogue sessions on the future of education in the region, best practices, and experiences in developing educational systems. Experts, researchers, and specialists presented research papers on educational affairs.

PISA international test data is an effective tool for improving the national educational system, identifying areas for development and organising training and guidance courses tailored to students' needs and capabilities. The UAE took the initiative to apply PISA study outcomes to evaluate student performance in creative thinking and financial literacy. For creative thinking, the focus is on enhancing students' cognitive skills and creative capabilities. Financial literacy measures students' abilities to manage financial resources, ensuring well-being and financial sustainability.

PISA is a global assessment conducted triennially to benchmark the performance of educational systems worldwide by testing students' skills and knowledge in countries participating in the programme. Overseen by the OECD, it evaluates students’ skills in mathematics, science, reading (in both Arabic and English), creative thinking and financial literacy. The UAE Ministry of Education supervises the implementation of PISA tests in partnership with the OECD.