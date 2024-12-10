Dubai, UAE: Better, the first men's wellness startup of its kind in MENA, has announced that the company has successfully raised US$550,000 pre-seed round led by Salica Spring Studios’ fund, backed by Salica Investments and Al Waha Fund of Funds, and Plus VC (+VC), MENA's most active VC, within a month of going live.

Founded by Walid Dib and Hassanain Anver, Better aims to tackle the multi-billion dollar critical issues in men's physical health through a range of proprietary supplements and compounded prescriptions.

The capital, according to Dib, will be used to expand Better’s offerings, including the introduction of customized prescription medication and supplements for men. The startup, which runs on a subscription model, develops its prescription products in the UAE. The prescription medication Better plans to launch are designed to help treat sensitive issues relating to intimacy and hair loss, providing effective, customized alternatives to traditional treatments.

“Wellness shouldn’t be a luxury – it’s the right of every man in the Middle East. Our team at Better will prove this to be true.” Dib said.

“Since our launch just a month ago, there has been a significant surge in demand for our products which has resulted in many clients signing up with Better,” he added.

Hasan Haider, Managing Partner at +VC said: “Male health has been a largely overlooked topic, as men often avoid discussing physical and mental health issues. With its unique personalized approach, Better is a powerful solution that will help address these issues, which is not otherwise available in the region. Investing in Better aligns with +VC’s strategy of supporting ambitious and aspiring founders. We are thrilled to back Walid and his team as they execute with unparalleled focus and scale to position Better as a leader in this space.”

“Walid’s vision for Better is inspiring,” said Josh Rodger, Principal of Salica Spring Studios’ fund. “We are excited to support their journey in creating accessible and effective wellness solutions that have the potential to transform lives.”

Better is a Dubai-based men’s wellness startup dedicated to providing personalised solutions for physical health while creating a supportive community where men can openly discuss and address their health concerns in a safe space.

