Discussions covered the progress in implementing the UAE's Net Zero Strategy 2050, ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change, carbon market, and other important climate-related issues

Dubai, UAE: The UAE Council for Climate Action outlined the progress in implementing national initiatives in collaboration with all relevant authorities in the UAE, and the preparation for the upcoming COP29 taking place in the Republic of Azerbaijan in November.

The third meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action in 2024, was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), and Her Excellency expressed her gratitude to the Council members and the teams from various authorities involved in climate work for their coordination and collaborative efforts towards fostering a sustainable future in the UAE.

Her Excellency said: "This meeting is particularly significant as we actively participate in important global forums. Our goal is to showcase the UAE's vision for addressing climate change and fostering sustainability. Recent examples include our participation in the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Brazil and our upcoming attendance at the UN General Assembly. Through these platforms, we aim to emphasise the UAE's role in addressing climate challenges domestically and internationally and striving for environmental sustainability."

HE Dr. Al Dahak added: "The UAE has set a clear vision of achieving Net Zero by 2050, aiming for a sustainable climate and environment. This vision is materializing through concrete projects and tangible accomplishments, that we will seek to expand upon.”

HE added: “Working together through this Council, we are confident that we will continue to implement this vision across all sectors, adhering to our established timeline. It's imperative that we demonstrate to the world, as we have consistently done, that our ambitious words translate into effective actions. Our aspiration is to build upon the UAE's historical legacy of climate and environmental action."

The third meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action focused on several key topics, most notably the progress in implementing the UAE's Net Zero Strategy 2050. The Council emphasised continued collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the strategy's projects. Additionally, it mandated the submission of an annual report detailing the strategy's progress and outcomes, to be presented to the Cabinet in January of each year beginning in 2025.

The meeting also addressed the need for legislation to mitigate the societal and economic impacts of climate change. The goal is to foster sustainable economic growth and social well-being. The Council discussed the latest advancements in the carbon market project and Carbon Pricing Study. Future work will involve a comparative analysis of suitable carbon pricing mechanisms and the development of models to assess their potential economic and social implications.

The discussions during the meeting also addressed the progress made on the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition (NDCA), which has so far held 14 sessions across various sectors and has seen 138 companies sign the MOCCAE’s Climate Responsible Companies Pledge. The meeting also examined the second phase of the National Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) System, in addition to the progress in the UAE's Nationally Determined Contributions in the coming period.

The meeting discussed preparations for the UAE's national participation in COP29, working on developing a strategic plan to build on the success of last year's COP28 in the UAE, and coordinating with all stakeholders involved in the UAE delegation to identify and align on the initiatives that will be presented at COP29, under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The third meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action 2024 was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education, General Civil Aviation authority, and Office of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change.

The meeting also was attended by representatives of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, and Department of Umm Al Quwain Municipality.