Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leading digital construction solutions provider in the Middle East, recently partnered with ResponsibleSteel, an independent and non-profit organisation which represents the steel industry's first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. Globally, Trimble is the first Building Information Modelling (BIM) software technology provider to join the ResponsibleSteel initiative. This partnership is part of Trimble's ongoing efforts to revolutionise the construction industry with innovative technology solutions, while adhering to their sustainability targets.

Trimble has consistently advanced its efforts to promote sustainability across its operations. The company received approval for its emissions reduction targets in 2022 from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, thereby joining a growing number of companies taking immediate action on climate change. Trimble has also teamed up with other companies and climate leaders for the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign,’ the ‘We Mean Business Coalition,’ and the ‘Race to Zero’ campaign.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions Middle East and India said: “As concerns about climate change rise, it is critical to adopt innovative and sustainable methods for construction activities. As a leading provider of design software for steel structures, we have significantly contributed to the advancement of sustainability in the building industry by increasing productivity, reducing waste during construction, and enabling project-level reporting of climate impact data. We believe ResponsibleSteel has the ability to fundamentally reshape the way that steel is produced, distributed, procured, and used, resulting in significantly positive results. Our affiliation with ResponsibleSteel is a clear indication of our commitment to safeguarding and contributing to a better and sustainable future. Moreover, we take great pride in being the first software technology provider to join the initiative and look forward to contributing even more significantly to the sector.”

Trimble’s Tekla software is one of the most widely used software product suites in the industry for the design, engineering, fabrication, and detailing of steel structures. The solution helps engineering, detailing, and construction companies, as well as fabrication shops to accurately calculate and plan the use of steel in structures. Similarly, Tekla's Embodied Carbon Calculator allows designers and detailers to promptly compare the carbon impact of various structural options and evaluate the potential environmental implications of these designs.

Annie Heaton, ResponsibleSteel’s CEO, commented: “As the only global multi-stakeholder initiative for the responsible production of steel, we offer a space for companies throughout the steel value chain to unite, collaborate, and influence the industry's future. As a prominent software provider in the construction sector striving to enhance efficiency, safety, transparency, and sustainability, Trimble will be a valuable addition to the ResponsibleSteel membership community. Buildings and construction make up around 39 percent of global carbon emissions, 11 percent of which is from construction and the manufacture of building materials such as steel. Tekla software allows engineers to measure and compare the carbon footprint of different structural designs, helping to reduce their environmental impact.”

“Companies, through industry associations, are uniting to advance sustainability and facilitate collective action. Associations provide opportunities to share best practices, collaborate on industry-specific challenges, and set standards on GHG emission and the sourcing of input materials. By aligning with ResponsibleSteel, Trimble and Trimble technologies can play an important role in helping to drive the production and use of low-carbon steel as well as help position the construction industry as a sustainability innovator,” said Dietmar Grimm, Vice President, Trimble Corporate Strategy and Sustainability.

As one of the major industrial producers of CO2, the steel sector is adopting an industry-wide strategy to ensure that steel is responsibly sourced and produced. With owners and managers of both building and infrastructure assets expecting their construction partners to promote the use of sustainable materials, Trimble continues to offer advanced solutions that assist stakeholders in moving closer to their sustainability goals.

