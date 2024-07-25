Dubai, UAE – Elite Merit Real Estate proudly announces its entry into the Dubai real estate market, bringing a fresh and innovative approach to property transactions. Founded by Shadi Rimeh, Elite Merit plans to enhance the real estate service with transparency, integrity, education and technology.

Co-founders Shadi Rimeh and Elkhan Salikhov identified a need for substantial improvements in the industry, aspiring to elevate the professionalism and efficiency of real estate transactions. Their vision is to create a more accessible and straightforward market for clients, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

“Our mission is to revitalize the real estate business through innovation and trust,” said Shadi Rimeh, Founder of Elite Merit. “We prioritize a client-first approach and a culture of continuous refinement, ensuring our clients receive the finest service and support.”

Elite Merit offers an extensive range of services to facilitate smooth property transactions, including sales, purchases, evaluations, and legal support. The company also provides personalized assistance for bank account openings, company trade licenses, visas (including Golden Visas), and other legal matters, connecting clients with premium properties and reliable investment opportunities. Leveraging the latest technology, Elite Merit aims to automate up to 60% of an agent's non-sales-related tasks, such as document handling and post-sales processes.

“Our goal is to lead by example in the real estate sector, setting new benchmarks for ethical practices and professionalism,” said Elkhan Salikhov, CEO of Elite Merit. “We aim to transform market dynamics and establish new industry standards.”

Educational Initiatives

Elite Merit is dedicated to educating both clients and brokers. The company will host open-source educational materials on its website, offering valuable insights into the real estate market. This initiative aims to empower clients to make informed decisions and elevate broker expertise through comprehensive training.

Empowering the Middle Class

Elite Merit serves a diverse clientele by offering options and comprehensive support to further enhance affordability by guiding investors through various financial strategies. This includes leveraging partnerships with banks, financial institutions, and developers, as well as exploring flexible payment plans. The company is committed to making Dubai real estate accessible to a wider audience and demystifying the cost barrier, showcasing Dubai's market viability for middle-class investors.

About Elite Merit

Elite Merit Real Estate is a UAE-based real estate agency dedicated to high-quality real estate transactions and client satisfaction. The company was born out of a desire to modernize the real estate market, improve accessibility through financial innovation, and elevate the professionalism and initiative of brokers. By leveraging technology and fostering a collaborative environment, the aim is to create a more efficient and trustworthy real estate experience for both agents and clients.

