Riyadh, KSA: Chalhoub Group, a premier luxury retailer in the Middle East, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a solar lease agreement to bring clean electricity to Chalhoub Group’s state-of-the-art fulfilment hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 848 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar project features a rooftop solar power plant that will be 100% off-grid, removing reliance on the local utility’s grid. Over 1,380 solar panels will be installed, which are expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 460 metric tons.

Construction has already started, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2026. Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plant.

The solar lease model enables Chalhoub Group to enjoy the benefits of clean energy without operational risk, allowing the company to focus on its core business while advancing its sustainability objectives.

Mohammed Aldabbagh, KSA Managing Director at Chalhoub Group, commented: “At Chalhoub Group, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do: it is embedded in our purpose and business model, not an add-on. Our solar lease with Yellow Door Energy is a tangible step in bringing our ESG commitments to life, reflecting our dedication to the planet, our people, and our partners. Through initiatives like this, we aim to reduce our environmental footprint, foster inclusive and empowering workplaces, and work collaboratively with our partners to drive meaningful change. Projects such as this allow us to contribute positively to Saudi Arabia’s sustainability ambitions while continuing to inspire and delight our customers.”

Khaled Chebaro, Country Director KSA at Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are honored to partner with Chalhoub Group, an iconic luxury retailer that has been adorning the Middle East since 1955. Through the solar lease, significant cost savings and carbon emissions reductions will be achieved, demonstrating that what is good for the planet is also good for business. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to lead the region in its sustainability stewardship. This solar lease reinforces that leadership and supports the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 target.”

About Yellow Door Energy:

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. In Saudi Arabia, Yellow Door Energy works with premier companies to provide on-grid and off-grid energy solutions through a solar lease. The lease enables businesses to save money, switch to clean energy, all without any capex or upfront investment or operational risk. These solutions are in line with Vision 2030 and directly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 target. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF). www.yellowdoorenergy.com

About Chalhoub Group:



INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over seven decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. In its pursuit to excel as a hybrid luxury retailer, the Group has curated a portfolio of over 10 owned brands and strengthened its distribution and marketing expertise for over 400 international names across luxury fashion, beauty, jewellery, watches, eyewear, and art de vivre categories.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken to build a future where luxury dreams become reality: bridging cultures and crafting memorable experiences for our consumers. Be it by constantly reinventing itself, committing to innovation, or embracing new technologies, the Group is shaping the future of luxury retail. It delivers seamless omnichannel experiences across more than 950 stores, online platforms, and mobile apps. Driving this innovation journey is The Greenhouse: the Group’s innovation hub, incubator, and accelerator for startups and emerging businesses, regionally and globally.

Chalhoub Group fosters a people-at-heart culture rooted in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and a workplace catalysed by forward thinking and future-proofing. Today, it brings together over 16,000 talented professionals across eight countries in the Middle East, with a presence in LATAM. Their collective efforts have earned the Group the Great Place to Work® certification in several markets.

Sustainability is at the core of the Group’s strategy, guided by a clear commitment to people, partners, and the planet. Chalhoub Group is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, and to have pledged to reach Net Zero by 2040.

www.chalhoubgroup.com

