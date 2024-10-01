Muscat: Liva Insurance, born from the integration of two of Oman’s leading insurance companies – National Life and General Insurance Company (NLGIC) and Al Ahlia Insurance has swiftly become a trusted name in Oman’s insurance industry, representing both the continuity of excellence and the promise of transformation.

A year ago, the historic integration laid the foundation for a new chapter in Oman’s insurance sector. What began as the union of two well-established brands has evolved into a company dedicated to securing the future of individuals and businesses across the Sultanate of Oman.

Backed by the business and investment powerhouse Ominvest, Liva Insurance has embraced the responsibility of not only providing exceptional insurance services but also contributing to Oman’s Vision 2040 by driving economic growth and creating In-Country Value (ICV).

With over 80 years of combined experience in the Middle East, Liva Insurance is building on a legacy of trust and reliability. Yet, this legacy is not confined to the past; it continuously adapts to meet the ever-changing demands of today’s dynamic market.

In just one year, Liva has introduced a suite of customer centric products designed to cater to the diverse needs of clients, like the customer focused Rewards Program, and the convenient WhatsApp insurance service. Liva insurance has also made great partnerships within this year to enhance the customer experience, partnerships with giants like Omantel, Thawani and Badr Royal hospital are some of the many partnerships that Liva Insurance has embarked on this year.

Liva Insurance’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. In recognition of its achievements, Liva insurance has been honored with prestigious awards this year, including the ‘Insurance Company of the Year’ by Alam Al-Iktisaad Wal Aamal, ‘Best Rebranding Campaign’ and ‘Best Employer’ by Oman Brand Leadership Awards 2024, among many significant others.

CEO Hanaa al Hinai expresses: “As we celebrate our anniversary at Liva, I would like to take a moment to reflect on our journey and the values that define us. We see ourselves not just as a brand but as a partner that is deeply committed to supporting our clients through every stage of their lives. This past year has been nothing short of remarkable, filled with experiences that have brought us closer together in our mission to ensure that every individual and business in Oman receives the protection and peace of mind they deserve”.

With strong leadership, a legacy of trust, and a bold vision for the future, Liva Insurance is well-positioned to shape the future of insurance in the region.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the merger of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years and insuring over 1.5 million happy customers.

Liva Insurance consolidates six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.