AJMAN: Ajman University is proud to announce that it has been ranked #2 in the UAE and among the top 201-250 universities worldwide for interdisciplinary science research by Times Higher Education (THE). In its inaugural edition of Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, a project in association with Schmidt Science Fellows, THE ranked 749 universities from 92 countries and territories.

Ajman University’s ranking is a significant achievement, given the stiff competition from top universities worldwide. Commenting on the outcome, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “Ajman University is extremely proud and honored to acknowledge this recognition in interdisciplinary science research. We were pitted against much larger universities with greater funding resources, but our impactful research with strong societal relevance is what stood us out from the competition.”

“This achievement motivates us to work harder and create even more impressive outcomes for the future by helping resolve some of the most pressing societal issues and challenges through research,” he added.

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings is the first effort of its kind to measure universities’ contributions and commitment to interdisciplinary science. It includes 11 carefully calibrated performance indicators to assess institutions across three key areas, each representing a stage in the life cycle of research projects: inputs (funding), process (measures of success, facilities, administrative support, and promotion), and outputs (publications, research quality, and reputation).

Ajman University scored highly on the research process and output parameters to emerge as #2 overall among all UAE-based universities. AU’s research output has grown consistently over the past five years, including Scopus-indexed research papers that grew by more than 600%, from 208 in 2018 to 1278 in 2023.

Earlier this year, Ajman University was ranked among the top 401-500 universities worldwide in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. AU was also ranked #1 in the UAE for Climate Action in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2024.