MUSCAT – Stirring excitement in the tourism sector, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort has unveiled its Executive Committee poised to launch the first St. Regis in Oman into a realm of opulence and service excellence.

Each member of the Executive Committee contributes unique insights to elevate The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Together, the ensemble possesses a wealth of international luxury hospitality experience from distinguished hospitality brands and locations around the world. These talents herald from enriching careers in the United States, Turkey, and GCC nations, and include an Omani hotelier and two female Directors. Their collective vision is to create unparalleled bespoke experiences and elevate the luxury space in the Sultanate at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort.

At the helm is General Manager, Tarek Mourad, a passionate hotelier with a lineage of experience opening hotels around the globe, including Raffles Hotels & Resorts in Istanbul, Four Seasons Hotel in Baku, and Four Seasons Hotel in Istanbul at Sultanahmet. His journey also features pivotal leadership positions including, Senior General Manager at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in Turkey and a key member of the pre-opening team for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Amman, as well as for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Las Vegas, Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, Riyadh, Damascus and Baku.

Joining the Executive Committee team are hoteliers each recognized as top professionals in the hospitality market.

Hotel Manager, Jason Xuereb, with 16 years of experience managing GCC luxury hotels, combines dynamic leadership with a deep understanding of the region and the changing demands of today’s luxury guests. His management will ensure an authentic Omani guest experience delivered with the glamourous spirit of the brand.

Director of Rooms, Yomi Egbeleye, with his rich 15-year legacy at Marriott International that includes several luxury brand pre-openings such as St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and EDITION, excels in crafting luxurious and welcoming guest experiences. His attention to detail and commitment to excellence will ensure the most memorable of stays at the resort.

Bringing a wealth of culinary experience from the world of business and entertainment, and from his time at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton and Raffles, along with pre-openings including the EDITION London, Director of Food and Beverage, Deniz Kinali is tasked with leading the resort’s collection of dining venues as well as delivering elevated customer experiences.

Maha Bourachi, a strategic sales and marketing powerhouse, has been named the Director of Sales and Marketing at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Bourachi’s prowess and proven track record established in the luxury market, honed at various St. Regis properties including The St. Regis Doha, is set to position the resort as a top luxury destination in Oman.

With a career spanning across 20 years in luxury hotels in the Middle East, from Istanbul to Muscat, Director of Revenue Management, Orhan Karadeniz brings a wealth of experience and exceptional market knowledge. In this new leadership role, he is tasked with driving the resort towards financial success and operational excellence.

Haitham Loulak, a seasoned financial leader with a decade of experience at The St. Regis Doha, has been appointed as the Director of Finance. Loulak’s financial management strategies are poised to ensure the resort's financial prosperity and sustainable luxury.

A seasoned Multi-Property Director of Engineering, Taha Mokhtar joined Marriott in 2002 and since then has played a pivotal role in openings and supporting hotels in Egypt, Ghana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Taha brings over 20 years’ experience in the hotel industry, with extensive expertise in innovative technologies and operational standards. In this new role, Taha will oversee maintenance and upkeep for the St. Regis Residences and the resort.

Khalid Al Abri, Director of Human Resources, brings over 20 years of HR experience from the United States and Oman. With an expertise in localisation and career development, Al Abri Excels in creating cultures of excellence and inclusivity. With a track record of launching numerous upscale hotels in the GCC, USA, and Oman, AlAbri's skill in developing talent is essential for maintaining the exceptional service standards of the St. Regis brand, while fostering a vibrant and dedicated workforce.

Director of Residences, Asma Hamila, brings 23 years of international experience in hospitality, including key leadership roles at various Marriott brands, and has recently excelled as Hotel Manager at Marriott Executive Apartments during major international events in Doha. Asma's dedication to excellence and passion for travel promise to elevate guest experiences at the luxury residences.

As The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is poised to open its doors, it will invite guests to immerse themselves in exquisite experiences. Nestled in one of Muscat's most prestigious neighbourhoods, this beacon of elegance offers 250 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites with private balconies, showcasing breath-taking views and epitomizing luxury living. The resort’s yachting-inspired architecture and interior seamlessly blend with the mesmerizing oceanic backdrop. Guests can indulge in opulent facilities including the Guerlain Spa and a palatable adventure with nine unique dining outlets, featuring renowned names like Em Sherif, Novikov Café, Coya, Roberto’s, Hakkasan, along with Rumman, Karibu, The Stage, and Sukkar each offering a distinct gourmet experience.

Under the guidance of the esteemed Executive Committee, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is poised to bring the brand’s renowned bespoke service, cherished rituals and vanguard spirit to Oman. The team’s diverse backgrounds and expertise will ensure that every stay is marked by impeccable service, luxurious comfort, and a deep connection to the captivating surroundings of Oman.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands.Discover more at StRegisAlMoujMuscatResort.com

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at over 40 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,900 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott BonvoyTM, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Press Contact:

IDENTITY

latest@ouridentity.com