Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arts DAO, the largest Web3 and NFT community in the Middle East, has partnered with the region’s first NFT artist the award-winning Kristel Bechara, to create its debut NFT drop, The Ethernal Gates. Launching on Sunday 5th June 2022 at 7pm GST, the community’s NFT collection will feature 2,000 NFTs and prices will start from 0.49 ETH (USD 1,000).



Purchasing an Ethernal Gate NFT will serve as a membership to Arts DAO, the Middle East’s largest NFT community which is led by a committee of NFT experts who curate and invest in a diversified portfolio of NFTs such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and RTFKT Studios’ Clone X collection.

The community’s aim is to achieve appreciation in value on behalf of DAO members, whilst also offering grants to Web3 founders who show great potential, with members rewarded with quarterly returns when NFTs are bought and then sold. Other benefits of an Arts DAO membership include access to start-up NFT accelerator programmes, automatic eligibility for whitelist spots in new upcoming projects which guarantees a cheaper mint price than one offered to the public, and unrivalled access to the most exclusive NFT events in the Middle East which give members the chance to meet NFT collectors, builders and artists. Recent events include a yacht event with holders of RTFKT Studios NFTs, entrepreneur Gary Vee and the Doodles Community. Arts DAO members will also have the right to vote on matters including which creators and artists DAO aims to launch, as well as the community’s social activity.

Anas Bhurtun, Co-Founder and CEO, Arts DAO said: “The UAE is home to one of the strongest and biggest NFT communities in the world thanks to Dubai positioning itself as a crypto hub and attracting a lot of young, like-minded people who are passionate about Web3. Our aim at Arts DAO is to become the largest NFT collector DAO in the Middle East and launching the Ethernal Gates NFTs will give investors an opportunity to expand their portfolio, as well as giving Arts DAO the opportunity to collect and fund NFT projects in the Middle East.”

He added: “One of the biggest hurdles in the NFT space, is being able to keep track of all the projects that are dropped each day, from launch dates to the teams behind them, as finding all the information on their discord and website is a rather challenging process. Arts DAO members will be part of a collective treasury which will deploy Ethereum on behalf of members into a portfolio of blue chip and emerging NFT collections, as well as backing passionate founders building in the NFT space across art, gaming, collectibles and the metaverse space.”

The Ethernal Gates collection is a set of generative art pieces, meaning that the art is composed of a number of artistic traits which are randomly assembled together, making every piece of art totally different and unique. The collection has been created by Kristel Bechara, a Dubai based award-winning artist who is famous for her signature blend of vibrant colours and images which become an embodiment of the perfect bridge between fine and digital art. Kristel’s work has gained industry recognition and has labelled her a pioneer of NFT art in the Middle East with her signature work, a 1/1 NFT piece titled Satoshi Nakamoto, selling in 2021 on Foundation for 1.10 ETH ($2,812), and today valued at 35 ETH ($89,515).

NFT artist Kristel Bechara said: “This project is incredibly special to me, as it is my first generative NFT art series which I am glad to be collaborating with Arts DAO on. Regarding the series itself, each artwork will feature many different gates, props and backgrounds in completely randomized order that will be generated after the NFT is minted. The gates are my recreations of iconic gates and doorways from fiction and history, while the props in black and white are inspired by the vivid terminology used in the crypto world. It is amazing how even though we have a sophisticated system producing these art pieces, they still capture my visual style and essence perfectly.”

To purchase the Ethernal Gates collection, visit https://artsdao.io/ or contact Arts DAO, Chief Operating Officer, Danosch Zahedi on +971 52 363 6400 or 04-8716778.

Arts DAO is registered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

-Ends-