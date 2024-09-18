Visit: www.mesbn.net for more details and to join

The Middle East Sports Business Network (MESBN), the newly formed regional professional network group, recently celebrated its launch by hosting the first official MESBN networking event for sports business leaders. The event, attended by nearly one hundred industry professionals from a diverse range of sectors came together to discuss the future of sports in the region, and the opportunities for further collaboration and growth.



Co-founded by three individuals with diverse sports and industry backgrounds, Steven Whitley, Rebecca Dance-Shuker and Amanda Fox-Pryke, MESBN will provide a platform for organisations, businesses and individuals in the Middle East and those looking to enter the Middle Eastern market to build connections, provide support and accelerate business opportunities.



At the launch event, the concept behind the network and the future plans were shared by the co-founders, followed by an informative and interactive panel discussion and networking opportunities.



The discussion and insightful contributions from the panel and audience members, included topics from, maintaining and attracting international sporting events to the region, the investment into grassroots level sports, inclusivity, talent development programmes, audience participation and attendances and last but not least the increased focus on healthy lifestyles. The panel was led by Co-Founder Becky Dance-Shuker, and panelists Saleh Alobeidli Partner at ICLO, Chris Brown MD, CBF Performance Education and Founder of Mina Cup, Hollie Murphy Founder, Heroes of Hope and UAE National Team Women’s Rugby Player, and Peter Griffin Executive Director at Trivandi.



Due to local government initiatives, rights holders and brands' ambitious investment into the region, the sports market in the Middle East continues to grow at a rapid pace and it is clear that the market will benefit from a professional network focused on the sports business sector.



Steven Whitley, Founder of the MESBN said: “The aim of MESBN is to bring together like-minded individuals across the industry and market, facilitating increased cooperation, learning and development opportunities. Composed already of a group of dedicated and supportive individuals, we all share the common goal of success in this growing market. We wish to support individuals in accelerating their personal and business goals during this exciting period for sport in this region.”



Saleh Alobeidli, Partner at ICLO and MESBN Advisory Committee Member said: “There is no such organisation currently out there, and I’m confident this will become the platform for anyone around the global, who wants to develop their understanding, have access and meet relevant people from the sports industry.



With a network such as this, we are excited to see what this region can achieve. It is evident that a lot of eyes globally are looking at the Middle East, and with more people relocating, we believe that a network such as this can only be a positive for individuals and businesses in the region.”



The event was supported by leading design, delivery and operations specialists for major sporting events, Traivandi and leading sports and automotive production team, First and Ten Productions.



During the launch, MESBN announced an Advisory Committee consisting of three industry professionals each of whom bring expertise from different areas of the sports industry, Saleh Alobeidli, Jamie Dean and Leanne Foy.



Watch the launch video here: https://youtu.be/JphUWJHO8wE.



Further plans for the network will be unveiled over the coming months as the sports industry across the region enters its busiest period.



