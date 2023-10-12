Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and MD of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD):

Cairo: Expnaing Educational Horizon, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) signed an agreement with Wealth Management Company (WMC), representative of Wycombe Abbey School in UK and the International Education Company, to establish a specialized alliance to manage the Diplomatic District School and the schools which were planned to be established in the Middle East and Africa. This is part of the joint investment plans for distinguished education locally and globally, starting with the opening of the first branch of the international school in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in Egypt.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Khaled Abbas Chairman and MD of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), Patrick Sherington Chairman of Wycombe Abbey International Group, and Dr. Khaled Al-Qadi, Chair of WMC, in the presence of Qudsi Rasheed, Deputy UK Ambassador in Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Al Mikawi, Chairman of WMC, and a group of ambassadors, public figures, and businessmen.

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and MD of the Administrative Capital Urban for Development (ACUD), said: "The education filed in Egypt has witnessed significant progress and evolution during the era of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. And since the inception of the idea of establishing the New Administrative Capital (NAC), investment plans have been made at the local and regional levels, including the expansion in managing international schools in the Middle East and Africa."

Eng. Khaled Abbas added that the first step in creating a unique breakthrough in the education field is to establish a company in alliance with WMC and the International Education Company to manage Wycombe Abbey School in the Diplomatic District of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

He also mentioned that Wycombe Abbey is a globally renowned private school in the UK, with over 125 years of experience and a reputation for academic excellence. Wycombe Abbey has chosen the New Administrative Capital (NAC) as its third station globally, following China and Hong Kong.

Qudsi Rasheed, Deputy British Ambassador in Egypt, stated: "We’re proud to be present in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), where Wycombe Abbey is one of the strong brands in the education field in UK. Today's agreement is just the beginning of an educational era starting from Egypt. And the British Embassy is ready to provide all support, looking forward to seeing students in the school".

Peter Warren, Chairman of the Wycombe Abbey Group, expressed his pleasure to be in Egypt, signing an agreement to establish a branch of the school in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), which has witnessed tangible and significant development.

He added: “Our presence in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), through our partnership with the Waelth Management Company (WMC) and the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), comes as part of our expansion outside the UK in Egypt and several African countries”.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Makawi, Chairman of the Waelth Management Company (WMC), praised the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and the signage of of the agreement between his company, Wycombe Abbey, and ACUD.

He pointed out that Wycombe Abbey is a globally leading private school in the education field in Buckinghamshire, UK, managing four international schools in China and Hong Kong.

Jo Duncan, Headmistress of Wycombe Abbey, said, "The school was founded in 1896 by Lady Frances Dove. The school is known for its outstanding results, allowing its students to secure places in the best universities worldwide”.

Having a branch of the renowned international school, alongside the existance of several international schools and universities in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), confirms the confidence of international, regional and local educational institutions in NAC.

