Dubai, UAE

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has launched Massar Al Ghurair, an innovative skill-based upskilling and job matching program aimed at connecting Emirati and Arab youth with career pathways and employment opportunities. Developed in partnership with SkyHive by Cornerstone, the program bridges the gap between education and employment, creating new opportunities for youth across the Middle East and North Africa.

Targeting youth between the ages of 18 to 35, Massar Al Ghurair offers an AI-powered experience for learners to build personalized skill profiles at https://www.alghurairfoundation.org/massar-al-ghurair/. Ultimately, the program aims to support 45,000 learners, 50 employers, and 20 training providers in the UAE and elsewhere in the region.

Massar Al Ghurair uses artificial intelligence to create tailored career journeys. Youth participants receive personalized upskilling recommendations based on their skills gaps and interests. In addition to guidance on necessary skills for targeted jobs, the program connects learners with training providers and tracks their progress toward career goals.

“Massar Al Ghurair will play a critical role in ensuring young people are equipped for the workforce of the future,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. “This program advances Emiratization goals in the UAE by offering tailored support to help Emiratis build successful careers and contribute to the nation's development. We will also expand it to the Arab region, ensuring youth, including marginalized and refugee populations, gain access to meaningful career opportunities.”

Employers also benefit from Massar Al Ghurair by posting openings and receiving labor market insights to align their recruitment with emerging skill trends. This supports the development of a robust talent pipeline while strengthening Arab youth’s access to employment across sectors.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing skills rapidly and on a global scale,” said Sean Hinton, Founder of SkyHive by Cornerstone. "New research shows that while demand for digital and AI skills is skyrocketing, the need for human skills like collaboration and communication is even greater. The Skill Passport platform behind Massar Al Ghurair allows learners and workers to stay relevant in this fast-changing environment, giving them the tools to thrive.”

The Massar Al Ghurair program plays a pivotal role in AGF’s mission to bridge the gap between education and employment in the Arab region. Aligned with the UAE’s leadership vision, the program advances national workforce development goals by equipping Emirati youth with essential skills, enhancing their employability, and cultivating a highly skilled local workforce.

About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

For more information, please contact: pr@alghurairfoundation.org

About SkyHive by Cornerstone

A leading provider of labor market intelligence and AI skills technology for organizations and communities worldwide, SkyHive by Cornerstone creates a more inclusive economy where skills become pathways to success. SkyHive by Cornerstone has enabled over 100 organizations across 200 countries and territories to transition from jobs to skills. We have been recognized for our innovation and best practices in ethical AI by Fast Company, Forbes, the World Economic Forum, and Gartner. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.